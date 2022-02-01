Who is Federico Gatti, new signing of Juventus

Listen to the audio version of the article

Who is Federico Gatti: discovering the new Juventus signing that will remain in Frosinone until the end of the season

Federico Gatti is a new Juventus player: the defender will remain al Frosinone until the end of the season before arriving at Continassa. Born in 1998 and from Piedmont Rivoli, a town of about 47,000 inhabitants in the province of Turin, is a central defensive player with an imposing stature, 190 cm in height, with well-mannered feet and a past as a midfielder. He grew up in the youth academy ofAlexandria and made its debut in Promotion with the shirt of Pavarolo as a central midfielder. Two seasons later he retired as central defender, a real turning point in his career: first he moved to Verbania where he wins the championship of Excellence, and in Series D is the protagonist of an excellent championship, attracting the interest of the Pro Patria. In the first championship as a professional, the new Juventus surprised everyone and earned the call of the Frosinone.

“Two years ago I was a bricklayer and assembled windows. In the evening I trained in mud, icy fields and cold. I have been through a lot, negative and positive experiences. It all helped me to grow and become the person I am today», Gatti said. And today and tomorrow is called Juventus.