Who is Federico Gatti, the new defender bought by Juventus from Frosinone

Contract until 2026 for the 23-year-old who remains on loan at Frosinone until June. Work culture learned also by being a window maker, good right, vision, personality and even a few goals. He does not lack character and hunger, and cumbersome comparisons are already arriving

The Juve train passed suddenly, on track two. It seemed made with Turin, so much so that the player had already said goodbye to his teammates. Then the fulminating relaunch of the bianconeri, less than twenty-four hours after the closing of the January transfer market. Determined action: Federico Gatti is a new player of the Lady, even if he will return to Frosinone on loan to close the season in B. For the 1998 class the great career opportunity, after a long journey of sacrifices.

PATH – Raised in the youth sector of Alexandria, his career among the greats of the 1998 class of Rivoli began in Promotion in 2015. The leap of six categories in six years is due to talent, application and the desire to believe in a dream that only today has become reality. First years of effort between Pavarolo and Saluzzo, in 2018 a championship of Excellence won with Verbania, which also drags into Serie D in the following season. The first opportunity among professionals in 2020, at Pro Patria in C. Last summer, the jump to B thanks to the call of Frosinone, who will keep him on loan until the end of the season after having sold him to Juventus. For the player, on the other hand, he is contracted until 2026.

PROFILE – Humble, brave boy. With a strong work culture, also thanks to the extra football experience – as a bricklayer or window maker – which allowed him to help his family when he was still an amateur footballer. But he never gave up on football, rather he trained in the evening to reconcile everything. Right foot, vision of the game and a lot of personality: in Frosinone in B he also confirmed himself as skilled in the goal area – he scored three – in the twenty-one games played, almost all (nineteen) as a starter. Juve gives him back in safe hands, of that Fabio Grosso who until the 2016/17 season led the Juventus Primavera team with his equal age. There are those who compare him to Chiellini: for character and competitive hunger he remembers him a lot.

January 31 – 18:48

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link