Who is Francesca Lollobrigida, Gina’s niece, silver at the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The Roman won the first medal for Italy at the Beijing Winter Games in the 3000 meters on the ice strip of the National Speed ​​Oval Skating Oval

But what do you want it to be to run on the ice in search of a medal, when as a young girl you dodged the cars and holes in the traffic of Rome with roller skates, attached behind the car of dad, also a former skater? And you also got the fines, after all it was her father who put her on skates at 14 months. She tells those who know her well that of that era Francesca Lollobrigida – silver medal, Italy’s first success at the Beijing Games – he has kept his ironic smile, the desire to play down. These are characteristics that helped her in on Saturday morning (9.30) run up to 3000 meters inside the National Speed ​​Oval Skating Oval, renamed more simply, and without too much imagination, ribbon of ice. the only new facility in the Olympic area of ​​the Chinese capital built from scratch, the others have been recovered (and transformed) from the 2008 Summer Games.

THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

Lollo, with that surname and nickname that reveal a distant kinship, on the part of the grandfather, with the movie star Gina (But I’ve never seen or heard of her because, to be honest, I don’t have time to hear from even my closest relatives, she revealed) , grown up. She will be 31 on Monday when she is engaged in the 1500s: I really hope to get myself a nice gift. You have shown that you have made a turn at its third Olympics. He comes from a solid season, of growth, he collected a victory and three other podiums in the World Cup, at the European Championships in Holland he gave himself two bronzes. The Netherlands is the homeland of speed skating – the big favorite, which according to forecasts won an orange, Irene Schouten -, Francesca spends almost half of the year in Holland to train, while the other half, when not traveling for competitions, she stays in Rome where she was born.

She remembers the interminable journeys on the motorway, towards Baselga di Pin, near Trento where a frozen track was waiting for her, a shock and not just thermal. The serenity came with the results, with the wedding celebrated this summer, her husband Matteo Angeletti, another skater. If I had known she had this effect on me, I would have married sooner, she said. Compared to the Games in Korea that arrived with another preparation, she has staked everything on the ice abandoning the old love for wheels, a useless distraction. She claims to have learned from mistakes, to have sought the pressure on her own and therefore no longer fear it. Go Lollo.

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Corriere newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here