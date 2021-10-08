Who is Francesca Manzini, fourth judge of Tale and Which Show who imitates Asia Argento

Francesca Manzini is the fourth judge of the episode of Tale and which show aired on Friday 8 October on Rai1. In the program conducted by Carlo Conti he supports Loretta Goggi, Cristiano Malgioglio and Giorgio Panariello imitating Asia Argento. Here’s everything you need to know about his career and private life.

Francesca Manzini and the fourth judge from Such and what Show 2021. Born in 1990, the imitator and presenter has already participated in the program conducted by Carlo Conti. In 2020, in fact, he was in the cast as a competitor. Hers is a face already known to viewers also for her participation in the Amici Celebrities and Striscia la Notizia programs, where she had both the role of imitator of characters like Mara Venier and that of presenter. At Tale and Which Show 2021 he imitated Asia Argento.

The painful past: psychological violence and bulimia

In an intense interview with Verissimo in 2019, Francesca Manzini talked about her painful past. In particular, the imitator told of a conflictual relationship with her parents who, according to her, instead of transmitting values ​​to her, implemented a sort of “psychological violence“. So, she took refuge in her room and watched old films to estrange herself:”I tried to talk to mom and dad, but I never could. They were always very nervous“. To the problems with the parents, those with anorexia and bulimia were added:”I’ve been anorexic for three and a half months and immediately after I got into bulimia, for six years. I lived badly, because I was in total abandonment“. She therefore lived this battle alone and managed to come out victorious. Today, relations with her mother would be much more relaxed.

Francesca Manzini is engaged to Johnny Depp’s double

Francesca Manzini lived a relationship with Christian Vitelli that seemed destined to lead to marriage. But then it stopped abruptly. The imitator has now turned the page and today she is happily engaged to Marco Scimia. The man is a thirty-five-year-old barber, but he is also the Italian double of actor Johnny Depp. In him, Francesca Manzini seems to have found the other half of the apple.