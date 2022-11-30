Who is Fred Armisen, the actor who plays Uncle Lucas on Wednesday: biography, career and photos | Uncle Fester | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

Finally, on November 23, one of the classics with which many generations grew up landed on Netflix: “The Adams Fools”although this time it is titled “Wednesday” (“Merlina” in Latin America and “Miércoles” in Spain), which focuses on the daughter of Morticia and Gomez. Although the plot takes place for the most part in Nevermore Academy, where the young woman tries to master her psychic powers, the only thing she discovers is a monstrous wave of murders that she will try to stop; Not only that, because she will seek to solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago. How could it be otherwise, next to her appears hers, her dear and eccentric Uncle Lucas (Uncle Fester, in English), who is played by Fred Armisen.

Although this character only appears in the seventh chapter when he decides to see how his niece is, his presence moved the entire audience and, above all, the protagonist, who could not hide her happiness, since she is the only member of her family with whom he has a very strong bond and level of understanding.

Taking into account that this relative was the only one who managed to make him smile, we tell you who is behind him. Here’s everything you need to know about Armisen, who was director Tim Burton’s first choice from the start. “We always loved Fred because he has the perfect look, but he also brings a really fun energy to the role”pointed to TV line one of the showrunners Miles Millar.

Uncle Lucas is the person Wednesday trusts the most, whom he tells about the murders in Jericho and makes him part of his investigation (Photo: Disney Plus)

1. PERSONAL DETAILS OF FRED ARMISEN

Full name: Fereydun Robert Armisen

Fereydun Robert Armisen Place of birth: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Nationality: American

American Birthday: December 4th

December 4th Year of birth: 1966

1966 Age: 55 years

55 years Years active: since 1984

since 1984 Instagram: @deaf Blind

2. HIS FAMILY

His mother was a Venezuelan schoolteacher, his father German, and his paternal grandfather was from Korea.

3. EARLY YEARS

Although he was born in Mississippi, his family decided to move to New York when Fred Armisen was still a baby. Even during his youth he came to live briefly in Brazil.

Fred Armisen attends the screening and premiere of “MacGruber” at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles (Photo: Michael Tran / AFP)

4. INTEREST IN THE WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT

Because Armisen had an interest in the world of entertainment since he was a child, he attended the Manhattan School of Visual Arts.

5. CAREER AS A DRUMMER

When he was 18 years old, in 1984, Fred Armisen played drums in a local band along with his high school friends, but the group broke up. He didn’t give up and in 1988, he moved to Chicago to play in the punk rock band Trenchmouth and in the 1990s with the Blue Man Group.

He stood out in the music industry by playing drums on three tracks for the band Les Savy Fav in 2007, for Matthew Sweet in 2011 and Wandering Lucy in 1996. He became the leader and drummer of 8G Band, not only that, since he played in 2018 as part of Devo at a festival and in July 2021 he was at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

6. AT PAR CONTINUE WITH THE PERFORMANCE

When not performing, Armisen was more interested in television acting than considering a roundabout route. It was thus that he appeared on “Saturday Night Live”, a variety and comedy show in which he stood out, to which he belonged for eleven years. He appeared in comedy movies and other productions.

Fred Armisen, who voices “Cole,” arrives for the premiere of The Lego Ninjago Movie in Los Angeles, California on September 16, 2017 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/ AFP)

7. APPEARS ON “THE SIMPSONS”

In 2012, together with Carrie Brownstein, they appear in the episode of “The Simpsons” entitled “The Day the Earth Stood Cool”. In the plot they were the new neighbors of the peculiar yellow family and in it everyone is encouraged to be as great as they are.

8. DOES FRED ARMISEN HAVE A PARTNER?

After working together on “ThunderAnt”, Brownstein and Armisen have developed a good relationship that they classify as romantic and intimate, but far from sexuality. He considers that having met her is the best and what he has always dreamed of.

9. IS FRED ARMISEN A BAD COUPLE?

Fred Armisen was married twice: with the English singer and songwriter Sally Timms (1998 to 2004) and with the actress Elisabeth Moss (2009 to 2011), the latter described her marriage as traumatic.

After that, he began dating other people such as the artist Alice Lancaster, who painted his ex and named it “Portrait of a Sociopath.”