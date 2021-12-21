Who is Gabriel Boric, the new millennial president of Chile

Young, at least for being the president of a big country like Chile, and very much on the left. Gabriel Boric, candidate of the left coalition Apruebo Dignidad, he defeated his far-right opponent in the ballot José Antonio Kast of the Christian Social Frente. And therefore, at only 35 years old, Boric will be the youngest Chilean president, in addition to the one who has obtained the most votes ever in the history of the country (56%). “A season of change and social justice has begun,” he told his supporters, gathered in the capital. And of the change, Boric has made his own trademark. A sort of modern revolutionary, this is how he has always presented himself on the Chilean political scene. The man of change, in a country where change is not always peaceful.

The millennial president was born in Punta Arenas on February 11, 1986, he studied law and in the years of his studies he began to take an interest in politics, soon becoming an active member in student movements and fighting above all for free education. In 2014 he was elected deputy from the ranks of the Convergencia Social party. Leader of the 2019-2020 demonstrations against the high cost of living and corruption in the country, he worked on the front line on the drafting of the new Constitution which aims to break definitively with the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. He then decided to run for the presidency of Chile, winning the left-wing primary for the presidential elections of 2021 against Daniel Jadue, who represented the Communist Party.

“The times to come will not be easy: we will have to face the social, economic and health consequences of the pandemic, we will move forward with short but decisive steps,” said Boric in his victory speech, in the indigenous language of the Mapuche. The newly elected president, who will officially take office on March 22, has always been critical of the Chilean neoliberal economic system. Among the priorities of his government, the replacement of the private pension system with a public one, the introduction of progressive taxes for the wealthiest companies and citizens, increasing the minimum wage, reducing the working week to 40 hours and increasing spending. social. He hopes, then, to proceed with a reform of the police force – accused of being responsible for the heavy violence that took place during the repression of the protests in 2019 – and to invest in the fight against climate change.

