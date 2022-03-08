Who is Gabriel Solares and the owners of Querétaro in Liga MX?



Gabriel Solares is one of the three remaining partners in the team

March 07, 2022 11:44 p.m.

After the scandals that arose in the La Corregidora Stadium Queretarothe name of Gabriel Solares, who is said to be one of the owners of the team and authentic boss of the Querétaro White Roosters. The team previously belonged to seven partners, but after various problems and situations before and after the pandemic, the team He was commanded by only three people.

Gabriel Solares is one of the owners or partners of the franchise, but there are two other people involved and they are the brothers Alfonso Solloa and Javier Solloa. These three people were part of a group of investors who decided to stay with the team before the pandemic in 2020.

Gabriel Solares has little to have joined the world of soccer



Solares is a person who has worked as a financial manager in some areas of what is Atlante and in 2020, joined the purchase and sale of Querétaro. In this stage the public accountant By profession, he learned about the soccer business and how it worked, a situation that served as experience for him to take command of the Gallos Blancos.

What happened to the other investors and owners of Querétaro?

Yes OK before there were 7 investors and owners of the teamlittle by little they were reduced by an issue with the promoter greg taylor and the businessman Manuel Valverde, apart from being involved Emilio Escalante. Following an investigation published by Amir Ibrahim called ‘The Goal Cartel’a series of differences between the owners was triggered and they decided to disassociate themselves from the team.

