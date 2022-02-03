Who is Gaia Girace, the actress who plays Lila in The Brilliant Friend

Gaia Girace is the young actress who plays Lila Cerullo in The brilliant friend. This year he will return as a guest at the Sanremo Festival together with his colleague Margherita Mazzucco, shortly before the arrival of the third season of the Rai fiction.

Gaia Girace became known to the general public thanks to the role of Lila Cerullo in Rai fiction The Brilliant Friend, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante and ready to return with the third season. He has just turned 18 and will be returning as a guest at Sanremo Festival 2022, together with his colleague Margherita Mazzucco.

Who is Gaia Girace, her studies and career as an actress

Gaia Girace

Gaia Girace was born in 2004 in Vico Equense, a village overlooking the Sorrento coast, in the province of Naples. Her mother is a support teacher, her father is a real estate agent. Gaia Girace still goes to school, attends linguistic high school and studies acting at Marianna de Martino’s school of theater and cinema in Castellammare di Stabia. His role for production The brilliant friend it was the first ever audition. Her dream is to act alongside Leonardo Di Caprio and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Gaia Girace is Lila Cerullo, Lenù’s brilliant friend

Lila Cerullo’s character is a layered and very complex character. She is the second of a large family, the Cerullo family, historical shoemakers of the Luzzatti district. IS the brilliant friend of the title, although the tetralogy shows how much genius lodges both in Lila and in Lenuccia. She is endowed with great skills at school since she was a child, but the condition of poverty and the absence of schooling of the family will not allow her to continue in her studies. Lila is the symbol from the strong woman, rebellious, who did not bow to the social conventions of the time.

The brilliant friend 3 – Story of those who flee and those who stay on TV soon

The third season of the brilliant friend, whose title is History of those who flee and those who remain, arrives on TV immediately after the Sanremo Festival: the first episodes are scheduled for Sunday 6th February. There will be eight episodes in total and the cast will remain unchanged, the director said. We will therefore meet again Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco, now women struggling with a more difficult and intricate life than they themselves could have imagined before the beginning of this adventure.