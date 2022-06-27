Who is Genesis Rodríguez, the actress who plays Sloane

At 34, the American actress Genesis Rodriguez has become one of the great strengths of the third season of The Umbrella Academy. The interpreter of Venezuelan and Cuban origin appeared in these new episodes as a member of the Sparrow Academy, in a later controversial relationship with Luther (Tom Hopper). However, her face will sound familiar to you, since she has been triumphing on international television for years.

Rodriguez is daughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, better known as El Puma, so the world of art runs through her veins since she was very young. With a small foray into television in the year 94 in the The Tiger Clubs, the interpreter officially began her career in 2004 in the TV soaps prisoner (with sex scandal with Mauricio Islas included), Days of Our Lives, give me chocolate Y Miss Barbara. Shortly after, he would also begin to dazzle on his arrival at international productions. Advantages of being fluent in Spanish and English.

His first job in Hollywood would be in the series Entourageafter which she would begin to develop her facet as a film actress in the films At the edge of the abyss, My father’s house, What to expect when you’re expecting, By the face or Desperate Hours (Countdown)which would lead her to work with actors like Elizabeth Banks, Jamie Bell, Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal, Cameron Diaz or Paul Walker, among many others.

His later arrival in the animation franchise Big Hero 6 (where Honey Lemon is voiced in the original version), in She-Ra and the princesses of power (as the voice of Perfuma) and his participation in the ABC series time passengers They made her the ideal signing for Netflix, where she now triumphs as Sloane.

In fact, Rodríguez will also appear soon in the new film directed by Kevin Smith: Moose Jaws. A title whose synopsis reads: “it’s like Shark (Steven Spielberg, 1975), but with a moose”. An insane project in which he also coincides with Lily-Rose Depp and Harley Quinn Smith.

In the meantime, the 3T of The Umbrella Academy has left us with numerous questions about Sloane’s ultimate fate, after the Hargreeves family clashed with the Obsidian Hotel guardians. Sloane disappeared when the universe seemed to restart again, leaving us with the question of her true whereabouts. Will we know what has become of her soon?

