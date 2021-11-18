Who is Geppi Cucciari? How much weight she lost

Weight problems, blessed are those who have none. Not only us mere mortals have to deal with lasagna with meat sauce or a steaming hot chocolate with cream. There are so many stars who have had line problems and struggled to stay in shape. In the entertainment world, at times, the obsession with weight reaches unthinkable peaks. It happens for script needs and sometimes for pure image. In some cases weight loss or extra pounds are related to health circumstances.

Who loses weight, who gets fat and who goes back and forth with the hands of the scales like a yo-yo. Barbara De Rossi, for example, is in great shape today, but due to an illness in the past she had gained 15 kg. The actress told about her illness by revealing that she started suffering from heavy bleeding around the age of 40 and after a visit to her gynecologist she was faced with a terrible choice. In fact, he had only two ways to cure the disease, to start a progesterone treatment or to remove the uterus.

The actress took the first path, undergoing a very strong treatment, carried out for about six years. With this she gained about two kg per year for the whole period of the treatment, up to a rate of 14-15 kg. Geppi Cucciavi has definitely lost weight and we have all seen it: but how many kilos has she lost? The Sardinian comedian and presenter would weigh 10 kilos less than in the past, thanks to the combination of daily training and a healthy eating routine.

Cucciari has always sent messages, through her Instagram profile, of body positivity and acceptance of one’s body as it is. On the other hand, those who know Tiziano Ferro today certainly do not imagine how much he suffered during his adolescence from the problem of weight.

To demonstrate what has been said there are photos of Tiziano as a young man clearly struggling with his obesity. He felt in a body that was not his own, he was always hungry, he was forced to get up even at night to eat because he was attacked by terrible cramps. There are those who, on the other hand, are forced to lose the pounds by script. Stefano Accorsi lost almost 12 kilos to play the protagonist of Veloce as the hundred ‘. “At a certain point I was no longer looking at the scales. It was my hardest role, ”confirmed the actor.

Today she is smiling again thanks to her return on TV, but losing the chiù taken during pregnancy was very difficult for Vanessa Incontrada. “Even though I was the first to make fun of myself, when I was pregnant I was heavily attacked. It was as if I had committed a crime just because I got fat. I didn’t understand why everyone was angry with me, given that, in reality, I would have lived my change very well », revealed Vanessa Incontrada, who became Isal’s mother in 2008.

Overseas, for a memorable performance (and perhaps a statuette), you are willing to do anything. Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson for a new film about the life of the former boxer directed by Martin Scorsese.

The actor will have to put on up to 102 pounds to play the controversial boxer. What is not done for success. To be in Hollywood you need a beastly body and more. The god Thor himself stated that he only ingested 500 calories a day and, looking at the results, it is to be believed.

Chris Hemsworth, in fact, lost 15 kilos for the film Heart of sea in four weeks: «I ate boiled eggs and salad. My mood was also affected: gaining weight to be Thor was much easier and more fun since I had to eat and train ». Do you remember the Monster movie? Impressive: Only this adjective can describe Charlize Theron’s transformation to become Monster’s killer. In addition to makeup, the actress gained 14 kilos. For the role of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2004 she won the Oscar. In recent years, Russell Crowe has often shown himself with an important waistline.