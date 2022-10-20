Who is Gerard Flores: the young man from San Martín who worked with Susana Giménez and triumphed with his music in Los Angeles

The race of Gerard Flores had several nuances: went from working with Susana Giménez and together with Valeria Lynch doing musical theater, to develop as an actor in Los Angeles and be a producer and singer of his own music that Currently they listen to her in France, Ukraine and she dreams of bringing it to her home: Argentina.

Gerard has lived in Los Angeles for five years and before that he settled in Texas, so he has been carrying out his career in the United States for ten years. He is a native of San Martín and assures that since his childhood he dreamed of being an artist. Thanks to his new life there He met the most important figures of world stardom and worked with renowned artists.

“Music was always with me, I wanted to act, dance, do everything. My parents told me that when I grow up, yes, but when I’m a kid, no. At school, for example, I always did something in the school acts or in the choir “recalled the young man about his beginnings in the artistic world.

HIS BEGINNINGS WITH SUSANA GIMÉNEZ AND VALERIA LYNCH:

Gerard began studying singing at 17 and later, when he finished high school, he went to Valeria Lynch’s art school where he developed in musical theater and got the great opportunity to work with Susana Giménez thanks to a casting.

“It was in 2007/2008, it was an audience of 20 characters who danced and sang, we also did the choreography of the artists who came, we were in the sketches, it was a very crazy experience for me. I remember that: I don’t understand how a boy from San Martín is working for Susana together with Gino Renni and Marcelo Iripino”, he recalled excitedly.

With Marcelo Iripino cuanfo he was part of the Susana Giménez gallery.

Meanwhile, Flores revealed a curious anecdote: he was destined for that job. “I saw a casting, I remember it was January 8, it was raining cats and dogs and my mother was visiting me in Buenos Aires. She insisted, she told me, go ahead, she’s sure to bring you luck. I spent three months casting and I didn’t know what Susana was for. The poster said: If you like to sing, act and dance, come. I remember that we were ten thousand people and of those we were 50 preselected. There they told us that it was for Susana’s program and we ended up staying 20 “, remarked.

“I worked for two years and I grew a lot, it was a university for me, I learned to work live, they were very rigorous, we rehearsed every day, it gave me a lot of appreciation as an artist. We ran into Susana many times, I remember that at the end of the year we all celebrated together in the studio and she did a general raffle for everyone and gave gifts to the whole team, a genius,” he recalled.

HIS LIFE IN THE UNITED STATES:

“In 2012 I came to the United States as a tourist, I didn’t know much English but I loved it so I came back and got a student visa. I settled in New York, in the morning we studied the language and in the afternoon we had dance and song. When I went to Texas I was doing theater, singing classes because I already had a base of the language, so I kept preparing myself, “Gerard recalled and added: “There I began to row my career again and settle in the United States.”

After achieving residency, Flores decided to take the leap and went to Los Angeles where the industry is stronger. It was there where He worked with the producers of great artists such as JLO, Lady Gaga and met international figures from that world.

“I started auditioning, I started to stay in series for small roles and some time later I created my own series, we wrote it with a friend, we got sponsors. There are eight chapters and “Just Leaving” is on Amazon Prime US it’s called, we were four protagonist friends living in Los Angeles. That helped me a lot to take courage to produce that takes time, dedication and above all money and from there I got what gave me the creative facet for my music and video clips”.

With The Laureles of the awards that his series “Just Living: The Series” won.

YOUR LINK WITH GREAT HOLLYWOOD FIGURES:

“You cross paths with celebrities. The first day I went to visit I got together with a group of friends and one of them was Drew Barrymore’s ex-assistant. We were in a bar and she came and sat with us. I did not understand what she was doing talking to me”Gerard remembered with a laugh.

For his part, he continued: “I worked at an event where Hillary Clinton was, I met Cher at that event too, I became very close friends with one of the actresses from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, I was also with producers of the Golden Globe or the Emmys. I met Sandra Bullock too and chatted a lot. That’s when you realize that they are normal people like us, we leave the same place and we go to the same “.

With Thalia.

YOUR MUSIC ARRIVED:

“The creative bug at the musical level was in 2018, I did private shows but I didn’t have a project as defined as my music, so that’s when I started looking again. In 2019 I met a pianist and we started with him, who connected me with Aleena Gibson (co-writer of three songs) he worked with Chenoa, David Bisbal, The Backstreet Boys, etc and that’s how we started composing “, Gerard revealed about the creative process of his songs.

But it didn’t end there, Aleena was the one who introduced him with TrevorMuzzy, he worked for Lady GagaJennifer LopezRed One and produced three songs on Gerard’s album. “He loved the idea, he joined in and there I got fed up and we started creating the album”, Flores insisted.

“The pandemic helped me finish the album, I created the studio and at home and everything came from there. The album was released on September 23 and is called “Primero”. All the lyrics are in Spanish except one that is in Spanglish. The eight videos are on all digital platforms: Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Gerard revealed about his music release.

For his part, the artist closed: “I am going to do a streaming show because many people from France and Ukraine follow me and I am going to bring that same show live to my country, Argentina”, revealed anxious and happy for what is to come.