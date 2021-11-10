who is Giulia Verdone and what she does today

A turn of son of between reality and fiction. Are you ready? Let’s go in order: Carlo Verdone has a daughter who hangs out on movie sets (more behind the scenes actually) but as the face of her daughter in the Amazon series Life as a Carlo preferred to draw from another family tree with a high level of artistic pedigree: Caterina De Angelis daughter of Margherita Buy, does it tell you anything? All in absolute transparency and without recriminations. Because Giulia Verdone, 35, apart from some small particles in her father’s films, has decided that her path is behind the camera even if the physique du rôle is noteworthy (and we have found it in recent days on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest 2021).

Carlo Verdone with his sons Giulia and Paolo at the presentation of Life as a Carlo at the Rome Film Fest 2021 Franco OrigliaGetty Images

Born in 1986, Roman doc, Giulia was born from the marriage of her father Carlo and Gianna Scarpelli (ditto her brother Paolo, two years younger, also spotted on the red carpet of the Capitoline festival) which lasted from 1980 and 1996. A friendly and uncomplicated separation dramas that however led the actor and director born in 1950 around the early 2000s to break away from work just to be a full-time dad. “I had to recover the relationship with them, the work was absorbing me too much. It’s not that I had lost my talent, but maybe I needed this break”, his words to the Maurizio Costanzo Show, “so I took two years off and I said to myself ‘I have to catch up with my children’. We made beautiful and important trips and there they too realized that something had changed”. And today it is reaping the fruits of that unconventional decision.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Giulia works with dad as assistant director, secretary and production assistant: Me, them and Lara And Christmas on a cruise the productions she collaborated on, but she also made a name for herself alone. He also had a role in the making of some important American productions such as Eat, Pray, Love (2010) with Julia Roberts. The loyalists, however, will also remember her on the screen: Giulia starred in To the wolf to the wolf And Honeymoons (for his brother Paolo, now very much in the diplomatic career, a cameo in Grande, Grosso and Verdone, ed).

Carlo Verdone and his daughter Giulia at the David di Donatello 2008 Marco Di LauroGetty Images

In Life as a Carlo there are many references to his two sons, Giovanni (played by Filippo Contri) and Maddalena, whom he loves madly but with whom he has not yet a completely resolved relationship (interesting then the character of Chicco played by Antonio Bannò, the ex-boyfriend of the daughter who settles in the Verdone home becoming his alter ego). In the Amazon series, Carlo gets naked exorcising his obsessions, his hypochondria and the maniacal desire to create an auteur film in which “his bursting artistic personality” is evident, cit. Aldo Grasso. And Giulia and Paolo are rightly #superproud.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io