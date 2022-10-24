Who is going to be the villain of Avengers 5 and when is it released?

The premiere of Avengers 5 is scheduled for May 2, 2025, so there is still a long way to go. Despite this, it is one of the most anticipated films by fans of Marveleven more so since it was announced that the villain will be the fearsome Kang, the Conqueror.

With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich is scheduled for November this year, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) comes to an end and begins the 5, which will present films such as the third installment of Ant Man Y Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Still, fans of the marvel superheroes look ahead and already focus their attention on what will be the MCU Phase 6and specifically in the new installment of The Avengers.

In the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feig confirmed that the avengers 5 premiere will be held on May 2, 2025 and also reported that Destin Daniel Cretton will be in charge of directing it.

For now, not many details are known about what the plot will be, although everything that has happened so far in the UCM, and especially in the Avengers saga, makes it possible to have an idea about it.

One of the things to be expected is a renewal in the team of superheroes most powerful in the world. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) would be the leader of the group, and it would not be unreasonable for her to be accompanied by figures such as Tom Holland (spider-man), Paul Rudd (Ant Man) Y benedict cumberbatch (Stephen Strange).

It is also speculated that Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) could be supplanted by she hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

Kang, the Conqueror: the keys to the villain of Avengers 5

Another of the big questions that revolved around Avengers 5 it was who would he be villain that will have the difficult task of surpassing (or at least equaling) what was done by Thanos.

Marvel revealed the name of Avengers 5 almost 3 years before its premiere.

A few years ago it was thought that the evil protagonist of the new installment of The Avengers could be Annihilusformer opponent of fantastic four.

However, Kevin Fiege himself confirmed that the villain will be nothing more and nothing less than Kang the Conquerorwho appeared in comics of The Avengers and of fantastic four.

His name is Nathaniel Richards and is characterized by time travel and being one of Marvel’s most ruthless villains.

It is also confirmed that he will participate in the next installment of Ant-Man, and that Jonathan Majors will be in charge of personifying it.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details linked to Avengers 5?