Who is going to be the villain of Avengers 5 and when is it released?

The premiere of Avengers 5 is scheduled for May 2, 2025, so there is still a long way to go. Despite this, it is one of the most anticipated films by fans of Marveleven more so since it was announced that the villain will be the fearsome Kang, the Conqueror.

With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich is scheduled for November this year, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) comes to an end and begins the 5, which will present films such as the third installment of Ant Man Y Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

