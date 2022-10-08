Who is going to win the second electoral round in Brazil?

There is no doubt that the right-wing president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, obtained many more votes than expected in the first round of elections last Sunday, October 2, and that his campaign has been strengthened. However, I would be surprised if he manages to beat former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round on October 30.

I’m not saying that based on the polls, because the polls got it big wrong in the first round. The main polling companies had predicted that Lula would win by a margin of almost 15 percentage points, and that he could even exceed the 50% he needed to win in the first round.

Instead, Lula won with 48.4% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 43.2%, with the remaining candidates getting the remaining 8.6%.

Both Lula and Bolsonaro have a huge amount of ammunition to attack each other.

Bolsonaro has suggested he may not accept an electoral defeat, raising serious questions about his democratic credentials, and environmental groups accuse him of destroying the Amazon. Lula, in turn, presided over one of the most corrupt governments in Brazilian history, himself spending 580 days in jail on corruption charges before being acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Regardless of what the polls say in the coming days, the math is on Lula’s side. The former president will only need to win an additional 1.6% of voters in the second round, while Bolsonaro would need to increase his support by almost 7%.

Furthermore, the candidates who came out third and fourth in the first round are not expected to support Bolsonaro in the second round.

The political risk consulting firm Eurasia predicts that there is a 65% chance that Lula will win in the second round.

Bolsonaro’s supporters say the experts were wrong in the first round, and they are still wrong now.

First, they say, Bolsonaro is now seen as a winner, even though he came out second in the first round. That could help him get more votes from people who didn’t turn out to vote on October 2.

Second, Bolsonaro will benefit from the support of key officials such as the recently re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, the country’s second most populous state. Romeu Zema, the state governor, said Monday that he will support Bolsonaro in the second round.

Third, a rising economy may help Bolsonaro in the coming weeks, they note. The Brazilian economy is expected to grow between 2.9% and 3.2% this year, and unemployment has fallen below 9% for the first time in seven years.

“Most commentators think that the two candidates have a 50% chance of winning,” former Brazilian ambassador to Washington Rubens Barbosa told me. “But I still think that Lula is going to win, because Bolsonaro would need to grow between eight and nine million votes, and that will be very difficult to achieve.”

If Lula wins the second round, he could have to govern with an opposition Congress. The Liberal Party, which supports Bolsonaro, won 99 of the 513 seats in the lower house, and will now be the largest individual bloc in Congress.

But, in the event that Lula wins, Congress would act more as a brake on the economic policies of the new government than on its foreign policy.

“There is a consensus that the Brazilian Congress has little influence on foreign policy,” Anthony W. Pereira, director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center at Florida International University, told me. “The tendency of Congress is to leave foreign policy issues to the foreign minister, because the typical legislator believes that talking about foreign policy does not earn him votes.”

It cannot be ruled out that Lula makes a serious mistake before the second round of elections on October 30, or that Bolsonaro benefits from new economic news that boosts his candidacy. But today, barring any surprises, it is most likely that Lula will win.