who is Gorr the godslayer

The next movie to be released ”Thor: Love and Thunder” has all the fans waiting to see the long-awaited participation of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is best known as Mighty Thor, the new chosen by the reformed Mjölnir. However, beyond seeing Thor Odinson’s love interest again, another of the characters that fans have great expectations of, is the introduction of Gorr the Butcher of Godsthe new villain of the film who will be played by Christian bale.

Who is Gorr in Marvel comics?

Gorr made his first appearance in ”Thor: God of Thunder #2”, a Marvel comic created by Jason Aaron Y esad ribic in 2013. During the story, Thor answers the prayers of a young alien boy and helps end the drought on his planet, saving his people. It is here that Thor questions why the gods of that world did not help the people, only to later realize that his gods have been dead for many years, with the godslayer taking their lives.

It is here that we are introduced to the background of Gorr, an alien who lived on a desolate and unknown planet, having a difficult life, seeing how his mother died defending him from wild animals. He and his people pray to the gods for help and even give them a sacrifice to help them, but nothing happens. Eventually, Gorr loses his wife, his children, and everything he holds dear, so he concludes that gods don’t exist. His lack of faith is considered blasphemous by his tribe and he is forced into exile.

Gorr decides to kill all the gods after losing everything.



After wandering aimlessly, Gorr finds two gods fighting, with one of them being Knull, the god of symbiotes, in charge of creating both Venom and Carnage, notable characters among Spider-Man villains. During the fight, Knull asks Gorr for help, who is enraged to see how a god dares to ask him for help after not helping his people or his family.

At the end of the fight, Knull is rendered unconscious, causing his weapon, the first symbiote known as All-Black, to fuse with Gorr, granting him new powers. With this newfound strength and confirmation that gods do indeed exist, Gorr embarks on a path of revenge to slay every god in every world.

What can we expect from Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder?









Gorr’s story takes place many years later in Thor’s life. The comic integrates even time travel and we can see Gorr fight with multiple versions of Thor throughout history. The film will drastically change making Gorr take on Valkyrie, Mighty Thor and Thor Odinson as a total team.

It is to be expected that the film will probably take liberties in telling Gorr’s story and how it connects to Thor’s. In addition, the legal problems are present in the same way, since Marvel does not have the film rights for Venom and the symbiotes, so All-Black probably will not even appear, having to use a different name and origin of the character.

It looks like the fourth Thor movie will have some big surprises in store for fans, and we can expect Christian Bale to put a unique spin on the character in his own way, especially considering the acting career he’s had in big movies. ”Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on June 8 this year.