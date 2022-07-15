Who is Greta Gerwig, the director of the long-awaited Barbie movie?

Many met Greta Gerwig (Sacramento, 1983) as the misplaced Frances Ha in the film of the same name that he directed Noah Baumbach in 2012, although the Californian had already debuted before the cameras six years earlier, with a secondary role in LOL. Now, ten years after that jump to stardom indie – which coincided with a small role in To Rome with Loveof Woody Allen–, can also boast of being one of the most respected film directors with two feature films that have received the praise of critics, Lady Bird Y little womenand a third on the way that promises to monopolize all the conversations in 2023, Barbie.

The leaks in the form of photographs of its protagonists from the filming of Barbie enclaves like Malibu beach have sparked an unexpected fever for this film that will turn the mythology of what may be the most famous doll in history on its head. margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling They have been captured in different situations dressed in the purest 80’s style of these toys. They are, as has been known, the canonical Barbie and Ken, but the film will bet on showing other realities in barbieworld, a world in which imperfection is punished. Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Will Ferrell, Michael C era, Kate McKinnon and Emmerald Fennell complete the cast. But what drives these top Hollywood names to want to be in a film that dangerously flirts with the possibility of being ridiculed (or ridiculed)? Perhaps the fact that Greta Gerwig’s films have been nominated eleven times for the Oscars in the last four years has something to do with it.