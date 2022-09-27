Who is Harris Reed, genderfluid creator, named at Nina Ricci

He’s the favorite designer of many celebrities looking for outfits to make the news, from Lil Nas X to Harry Styles. Will Harris Reed’s genderfluid fashion, which already dresses contemporary pop culture, be able to dress a wider audience at Nina Ricci?

Fans of fashion, singer Harry Styles or actress Emma Watson surely already know her name. Harris Reed is one of the next generation of prominent designers. It is therefore no surprise thatat only 26 years old, he has just been appointed head of the artistic direction of Nina Ricci. And it could well be a winning bet for this French luxury house.

Nina Ricci announced the appointment of Harris Reed as artistic director on September 21, 2022. © Instagram screenshot.

Where is fashion designer Harris Reed from?

To better understand the interest of this news, let’s start with the presentations. Harris Reed doesn’t come completely out of nowhere, let alone poverty: he’s the son of Oscar-winning documentary producer Nicholas Reed and model Lynette Reed. Something to help you grow with the right connections to integrate the closed world of showbusiness. After growing up in California, he came to study fashion at Central Saint Martins College in London, one of the most recognized courses in the world.

Reflecting his own androgynous allure, Harris Reed imagines collections genderfluid. He is inspired for this by both David Bowie and the New York Dolls (one of the first punk rock groups, which exercised from 1971 to 1977 with glam rock looks). What quickly attract the attention of Harry Lambert, stylist of Harry Styles, for whom Harris Reed draws several stage costumes.

Since we don’t change a winning Harry/Harris teamthe trio team up again for the photo series for the December 2020 issue of vogue United States including the British singer on the cover. As it was the first time a man appeared on the magazine’s solo cover, it caused quite a stir, especially because he was wearing a dress. Enough to create a media tidal wave, a hyper-visibility from which Harris Reed has greatly benefited.

Harry Styles dressed by Harris Reed with Harry Lambert styling in Vogue USA December 2020. © Instagram screenshot.

How Harris Reed dresses pop culture in her genderfluid fashion

In reality, the young designer has only presented his collections as part of London Fashion Week since September 2021. (then 25 years old), but immediately attracted all the media attention. Thus, the second look of the collection he then presented, for spring-summer 2022, was worn the following month by Emma Watson during the earthshot award ceremony. It was the actress’ first red carpet appearance in ages, so something to make an impression with this masculine-feminine look that recycled old wedding dresses.

Emma Watson in a Harris Reed outfit at the inaugural Earthshot Award ceremony on October 17, 2021 in London. © Harris Reed Instagram.



Her second official collection, for fall-winter 2022-2023, Harris Reed has accentuated its trademarks: statuesque silhouettes, rich in a flare cut with very seventies flared legs on the trouser side, and in drama in the staging. And sincehe knows how to advertise through celebrities during ultra-mediatized eventshe is inspired by his eighth look to dress supermodel Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid (widow of David Bowie) at the Met Gala on September 13, 2021, then Lil Nas X at the MTV VMAs on August 29, 2022. What, again, imprinting his style on the retinas of the time, and asserting himself as an essential creator of contemporary pop culture.

Harris Reed and Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid at the Met Gala on September 13, 2021. © Instagram screenshot.

Since then, Harris Reed has also dressed singers Adele, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Beyoncé. But it is precisely because he believes he is developing a fashion gender free (freed from gendered boundaries) that his creations even take up residence at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, as part of the exhibition “Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear” (until November 6, 2022). This questions the evolution of masculinities through clothing.

Lil Nas X dressed as Harris Reed at the MTV VMAs on August 29, 2022. © Instagram screenshot.

While he has just presented his third official collection for spring-summer 2023 during this London Fashion Week marked by the death of Elizabeth II, Harris Reed is therefore once again attracting all the attention with this new appointment. He has just been appointed creative director of Nina Ricci.

Where is the Nina Ricci house today

Harris Reed wears a Fall/Winter 1995-96 hat and a Fall/Winter 1993-94 jacket from the Nina Ricci archives. © Instagram screenshot.

This French luxury house was founded in 1932 by Maria Adélaïde Nielli from her birth name, an Italian born in Turin in 1883 who married a certain Louis Ricci with whom she settled in Monaco before coming to Paris to create her own brand with her son Robert Ricci. After twenty years as the artistic director of her house, Maria Adélaïde Ricci returns the pencils. Jules-François Crahay followed one another in 1954, Gérard Pipart in 1964 until Nathalie Gervais replaced him in 1998 (Puig bought the house that year), Lars Nilsson in 2003, Olivier Theyskens in 2006, Peter Copping in 2009 , Guillaume Henry in 2015, Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter (couple of designers behind the Botter brand) in 2018.

Like many luxury houses today, the fashion shows serve above all as an attractive showcase to sell mainly cosmetics and perfumes. It’s a winning strategy for the Puig group, which also owns Paco Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, and even Dries Van Noten. Thus, the fragrance L’Air du Temps by Nina Ricci, launched in 1948, with its iconic dove-topped bottle imagined by the Lalique house at the time, continues to be a hit around the world today, for example.

Will Harris Reed succeed in capturing the spirit of the times to sell much more than perfume? Answer at the beginning of 2023 when his first collection for Nina Ricci will be presented.



