Who is Harry Maguire? Alphonso Davies questions CR7 not being captain

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 16:52:30





The things at Manchester United go from bad to worse. Despite having several stars, the team does not finish working properly and one of the most frustrated footballers with the situation is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Alphonso Davies remembered from Bayern and Shipping an messagewhich not you will please any Red Devils captain Harry Maguire.

In a stream broadcast on his Twitch channel, the helateral Canadian assured that the Portuguese striker should wear the captain’s badge of the English team, since he is a player who deserves such recognition for his achievements.

“Can you imagine it? You are Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in history, of the 21st century. And then what is his name? Harry Maguire is their captain. And you have to refer to him as ‘yes, captain’ or I don’t know how to say it. Give the lead to him. I’m not kidding with Maguire, Ronaldo should have the badge“.

what it points Davis it is a sentiment that many United fans expresssince the defender English does not seem like a guarantee on the Low zonewhich is why they constantly throw him on social networks, especially since it cost the team 87 million euros, almost 3 more than what Van Dijk cost Liverpool.

Despite being a regular in the calls for the English National Team and starting with United, Maguire is considered a central defender who is not very agile and has little techniqueso the amateurs it point out in several occasions What one of the main culprits of the team’s misstep.