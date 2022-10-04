Who is Harry Shum Jr., the actor who plays Daniel Blue Kwan on Grey’s Anatomy: biography, career and photos | FAME

Next Thursday, October 6, the premiere of the season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”. Thus, in addition to the recognized Ellen Pompeonew members will join the cast of the famous production.

One of them is Harry Shum Jr.an actor with experience in film and television who comes to fiction to play one of the first-year residents with a painful past.

Do you want to know more about him? Find out who he is below. Harry Shum Jr.the actor who plays Daniel “Blue” Kwan in the series of ABC “Grey’s Anatomy”. Discover, thus, the main data of his biography and his artistic career.

WHO IS HARRY SHUM JR.?

Harry Shum Jr. is an American actor, dancer, choreographer, and singer. He is best known for his role as mike chang in “glee” by Fox, for being Magnus Bane in the series “Shadowhunters” and for his roles in various dance films.

The performer was born in Costa Rica and is the son of Chinese parents. At the age of 6, he moved with his family to USA and studied at Arroyo Grande High School until graduation in 2000.

Later, he was accepted into the San Francisco State University, but she only stayed three months in the institution, since she wanted to continue her career in dance. In this way, he was able to be a dancer in the presentations of artists such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson.

In the year 2015, he married the Filipino artist shelby rabara in Costa Rica. They both welcomed a daughter named xia in March 2019.

Shum is also part of The Conscious Kidan organization that helps families and educators take action to combat racism in young children and promote access to children’s books about marginalized groups.

The actor was born in Costa Rica (Photo: Harry Shum Jr. / Instagram)

PERSONAL DATA OF HARRY SHUM JR.

Date of birth: April 28, 1982

Place of birth: Puerto Limon, Costa Rica

Age: 40 years

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Languages: English, Chinese and Spanish

Wife: Shelby Rabara (matr. 2015)

Occupation: Actor, singer, dancer, choreographer

Active years: since 2003

The artist is also a dancer (Photo: Harry Shum Jr. / Instagram)

THE CAREER OF HARRY SHUM JR.

Major Harry Shum Jr. Movies

2004: “You Got Served” as a dancer

2007: “Stomp the Yard” as a dancer

2008: “The Onion Movie” as a dancer

2008: “Step Up 2: The Streets”

2011: “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” as Mike Chang

2018: “Crazy Rich Asians” as Charlie Wu

2019: “Escape Plan: The Extractors” as Bao Yung

2020: “All My Life” as Solomon Chau

2022: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Chad

Harry Shum Jr. as Chad in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Photo: A24)

Major television series of Harry Shum Jr.

2003: “Boston Public” as Fletcher

2005: “Committed” as the delivery boy

2007: “High School Musical 2 Dance-Along” as a dancer

2008: “Zoey 101″ as Roy

2008: “iCarly” as Yuki

2009–15: “Glee” as Mike Chang

2010–11: “The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers” as Elliot Hoo

2013: “Mortal Kombat: Legacy” as Kuai Liang / Sub-Zero

2016–19: “Shadowhunters” as Magnus Bane

2022: “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Daniel “Blue” Kwan

THE CHARACTER PLAYED BY HARRY SHUM JR. IN “GREY’S ANATOMY”

Harry Shum Jr. gives life to Daniel “Blue” Kwan in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”. His character is described as a quick-witted, impatient, and brilliant young man who is part of the group of new first-year residents.

kuwan he is generous by nature, competitive to the extreme and is used to winning at everything. However, a family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he has a lot to prove. This situation explains why Daniel is older than a typical medical resident.

“He was used to being number one until his mother tragically died. She just destroyed it and crashed into a wall.”the actor told People about his character.

In addition, he had kind words towards Ellen Pompeothe protagonist of the program: “I see her as someone who is so iconic, who has been doing this for so many years, but still, she has such a fresh energy, it’s really inspiring.”he stated.

PHOTOS OF HARRY SHUM JR.

The interpreter has participated in various television series (Photo: Harry Shum Jr. / Instagram)

A black and white snapshot of the actor (Photo: Harry Shum Jr. / Instagram)