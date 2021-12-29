who is he, age, heritage, height, boyfriend, Beauty and the Beast, movies, Instagram

News

Emma Watson is the protagonist of the film “Beauty and the Beast”, Disney’s live action focused on the classic fairy tale. A very successful and world-famous actress, she owes her fame to the role of Hermione, played in the films of the Harry Potter saga.

Let’s find out more about her, her professional and private life.

Emma Watson: who is she, age, height, heritage, boyfriend

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson was born on April 15, 1990, under the sign of Aries, in Paris, of English parents, both lawyers. She is 165cm tall and 31 years old.

Very bright, she graduated with honors and subsequently graduated in English literature in 2014. The actress plays some sports such as tennis, field hockey and even dance. He also has a passion for painting and cooking.

She is a great activist and fight for women’s rights. He owns an apartment in both England and America, where does she live based on the period and the shooting of the projects: she entered the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The actress has never made many public statements about hers private life. She was in a relationship with the Swiss actor and film producer Roberto Aguire and with the Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

He stated that he had a crush on his ex-colleague Tom Felton, but the two have always been just friends, despite the fact that fans have been hoping for a relationship between them for years.

Currently, Emma is engaged to the Californian entrepreneur Leo Robinton: to testify the agreement between the two, some photos that portray them together in London.

In 2020, the heritage by Emma Watson has been estimated at around 80 million dollars: an exorbitant figure to which his participation in the Harry Potter saga has undoubtedly contributed. Only with the 7 films in which she starred, in fact, the actress would have earned 60 million dollars.

Emma Watson: film, Beauty and the Beast

