Who is Héctor Rafael Caro Elenes, son of Caro Quintero

the hobby

Mexico City / 07.16.2022 12:16:00





Rafael Caro Quinterofounder of the extinct Guadalajara cartel, was arrested this Friday by members of the Secretary of the Navy and the Security Cabinet in the municipality of Choix, Sinaloa. The former cartel leader was found by the canine Max, who is part of the search and rescue team of the USAR Urban Search and Rescue Unit (Urban Search and Rescue) of the Mexican Navy.

after his arrest the names of their children have come up againAmong them, the most mentioned is Hector Rafael Caro Elenesbecause he is an athlete who was even representing Mexico in the Olympic Games.

Who is Hector Rafael Caro Quintero Elenes?

Rafael Caro Quintero’s son was born on December 18, 1975 and is currently 46 years old. Throughout his life has excelled in equestrian sport.

Hector Rafael belongs to the Guadalajara Jockey Clubso it is also part of the Equestrian Association of Jalisco.

Also was registered in the Mexican Equestrian Federationfor which he not only participated in national competitions, but also international ones, such as the Central American and Caribbean Games of Cartagena 2006 (Colombia), where he had an outstanding performance after winning the gold medal in the team jumping modality, he also won a bronze medal.

Caro Quintero Elenes would have been summoned to the 2008 Beijing Olympicsalthough there is no record of it, he could have gone as a substitute.



It was also the winner of the Jalisco Equestrian School Classic in 2010annual tournament that celebrates Colonel Vicente Mendoza, founder of said club.

In June 2013, the son of Rafael Caro Quintero was included in the list of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), together with his three brothers and his mother for being involved in his father’s illicit activities.

ZZM