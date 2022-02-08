Who is Helen Mirren and why The Good Liar is among the most viewed movies on Netflix

World War II ended just two months ago, when she first flaunted her voice with a cry in Britain in July 1945. Here’s who Helen Mirren is and why her The good liar is among the five most viewed films. of Netflix.

His paternal grandfather was an exponent of Russian diplomacy in the service of the Tsar and was in London in 1917 during the October Revolution which led to the final overthrow of the Russian Empire. For him the air became decidedly heavy at home, so he decided to stay in London. Her son Vasily Mironov, Helen’s father, changed many jobs before changing the surname of the whole family to Mirren. He stands out on the stage as the violinist of the prestigious London Philharmonic Orchestra.

His daughter Helen also soon met the stage, who was admitted to the National Youth Theater (NYT) at the age of twenty, ready to play Queen Cleopatra shortly thereafter. And it is the role of Regina that frequently returns in the actress’s career.

In her career Helen Mirren has staged numerous sovereigns, such as Margaret of Anjou for the theater, Elizabeth I on TV and obviously Elizabeth II at the cinema. This interpretation of her in the film “The Queen”Brought her the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role which he dedicated on stage to the Queen herself for the dedication and seriousness with which she carries out her mandate and to all the actresses competing for the award in 2007.

Sure the competition was strong, Helen Mirren won the Oscar “against” the likes of Penélope Cruz in the beautiful movie Volver, Judi Dench, Kate Winslet And Meryl Streep for his performance in the famous film The devil wears Prada.

The Oscar isn’t the only statuette on Helen Mirren’s bedside table. There are almost twenty awards including Emmys, Golden Globes and much more. There is no shortage of awards from the beautiful country, from the Venice Film Festival to the Rome Film Festival.

Own Italy has a special place in Helen Mirren’s heart. The English actress has bought a house in Tiggiano and she now speaks Italian throughout Salento and in the Puglia region that she loves so much that she lends herself to the video of the irreverent Checco song Zalone “La Vaccinada “Which plays on the charm of women who have undergone the vaccine against covid-19.

Helen Mirren has a deep respect for Italian cinema and in fact it was not only directed by great international directors such as Robert Altman in the award-winning Gosford Park or Paul Schrader in Courtesies for guestsbut in his long career he crossed paths with Italian directors of the caliber of Paolo Virzì in the movie Ella & John – The Leisure Seekertaken from the beautiful book “Viaggio Contromano” published in Italy by Marcos y Marcos and the maestro Tinto Brass in another historical film for Mirren, where she again plays a Queen through the role of Cesonia, the consort of the Roman emperor in the multi-censored film Caligula of 1976.

Mirren strongly loves Italian cinema and its protagonists. In a 2020 interview with ANSA you stated “When I saw Monica Vitti in Antonioni’s ‘The Adventure’ it was a real revelation. Back then I was a waitress in Brighton and loved to lock myself in cinemas that smelled of beer and tobacco“.

These days one of his works from 2019 is climbing the rankings of Netflix, placing it among the five most viewed films on the platform. Let’s talk about The Good Liar. Mirren shares the scene with another very talented British actor Ian McKellenwhich most will recognize for playing Magneto in X Men and Gandalf the gray in the unforgettable de saga The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

In the film, the two protagonists meet online on a dating site for elderly people. They decide to see each other and from there to enter into an ever closer relationship. The film is by no means a romantic comedy as one might think, but a Thriller. Someone lies, you have to understand who and why. The film has a plot of some charm, but it is not completely convincing and recalls another film of the genre, of greater value: The best offer from Giuseppe Tornatore with Geoffrey Rush.

So why is The Good Lear movie so popular these days? It is clear that the price of the ticket, of the season ticket in this case, is precisely the interpretation of Helen Mirren and the even more convincing one in this film by Ian McKellen. The two together spark and manage to keep the viewer’s attention high and make The Good Lear a film to add with conviction to the list of films to see this week on Netflix.