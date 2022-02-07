Who is helping Ukraine militarily?

The issue of arms supply to Ukraine remains controversial. Germany was one of the most vocal opponents of this hypothesis, followed by many other member states. Also the Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn he sided with this contrary opinion: “I think it is really wrong to tell people that Russian military superiority over Ukraine can be balanced by sending weapons.”

The mayor of the capital Kiev, Vitaly Klitschkofor his part, expressed his disappointment at Germany’s adherence to the ban on the supply of weapons: “This is non-assistance. It is the betrayal of friends in a dramatic situation. Our country is threatened by Russian troops on its borders” , wrote Klitschko in a comment published by the German newspaper Bild.

But there is also a group of countries, mainly the Baltics, the Czech Republic and Poland, which are willing to send weapons to Kiev.

Poland

On February 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki officially offered tens of thousands of artillery shells and ammunition, MANPADs, light mortars, reconnaissance UAVs and other types of defensive weapons, although he did not disclose details on terms and conditions.

We asked Yago Rodriguez, one of the leading European political analysts and director of thepoliticalroom, to tell us how Warsaw is willing to help Ukraine: “It is believed that Warsaw has already sent kamikaze drones. This is a weapon system where the ammunition itself is the drone flying over an area, waiting for the target and only attacking once it has been located. The overflight phase allows the selection of targets to hit. Warsaw is also thought to have sent portable GROM anti-aircraft missiles. These are heat-guided weapon systems that allow you to hit an aircraft up to three kilometers away. These weapons are mainly used against tanks to slow down a possible attack on the ground. The missiles, on the other hand, would be used to limit Russia’s strategic air superiority. Suicide drones could also hit Russian artillery positions.

Czech Republic

On January 26, the Czech government approved the decision to supply Ukraine with dozens of artillery shells. The transfer of 4,006 152mm bullets stored with a total value of $ 1.7 million at no cost to Kiev was approved at the request of the Czech Ministry of Defense.

Baltic countries

Latvia and Lithuania are ready to deliver anti-aircraft missiles Stinger and related equipment. While Estonia would like to donate an unspecified amount of anti-tank missiles Javelin.

The German government is considering a permit, requested by Estonia, to deliver these weapons to Ukraine. But why does Berlin interfere in the affairs of other countries?

Because the howitzers of the former German Democratic Republic were first sold to Finland under special conditions and then, from Oslo, they were given to Estonia. One of these conditions was that Berlin could veto the final destination of these weapons.

Germany

Berlin recently sent 5,000 helmets to Ukraine. The significance of sending this “non-lethal” material is explained by analyst Yago Rodriguez: “Sending non-lethal help: it is a political act. The economic aid from Germany and the European Union has been substantial, it cannot be denied. All this, however, demonstrates a political choice. Not wanting to send weapons does not mean choosing peace. It means not being willing to support Ukraine at any cost. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, recalled that Berlin has offered over two billion euros in economic aid to Kiev in a few years “.

Spain, Holland, Denmark

There Spain mobilized a couple of frigates and some fighters sent to the Black Sea. Holland And Denmark they moved some troop contingents, but they did so in other NATO countries, not in Ukrainian territory or in its defense. The intention is to dissuade Russia from possible attacks.

According to Yago Rodriguez “it is also unthinkable that the EU could militarily help Ukraine to defend its border. In the Community Treaties, the blockade can only intervene to defend another Member State ”.

This reading is confirmed by the analysis of another expert interviewed by Euronews. Oleksandr Sushkoexecutive director ofInternational Renaissance Foundation of Kiev, told our Stefan Grobe: “I do not believe in a total occupation of Ukraine. The population is against it and Moscow does not have sufficient resources. What Moscow could try instead is to create a Bosnian system, a dysfunctional state and a “divided administration inefficient, with some parts controlled by Russia. A non-functional state”.

Ukraine, former “weapons paradise”

But does Ukraine really need weapons to defend itself? The country was, until a few years ago, one of the largest arms exporters in the world. When it was part of the USSR, Ukraine produced 30% of Soviet armament. In numerical terms, it employed one million workers in over 750 factories across the country. When the Soviet Union collapsed, these weapons disappeared on the black market and were resold in African countries. A film starring Nicolas Cage, “The Warlord” explained exactly how and where these weapons ended up.

In 2012, Kiev was the 4th largest arms exporter in the world. Your best customers? Pakistan, China and Russia, which is why the majority of Ukrainians said “no” to NATO membership in those years.

One of the problems was the fact that Kiev produced spare parts for weapon systems, but did not have an industry capable of creating a complete weapon. The other big problem? The corruption. In 2010, all Ukrainian companies merged into a single conglomerate called Ukroboronprom which, in just ten years, has destroyed national production due to corruption. In 2014, Ukraine officially had around 168,000 military personnel, of which only 6,000 had military training. The rest was part of a gigantic and useless administration.

As the journalist Carlos Gonzalez recounts in his documentary “Ukraine, the forgotten war”, when the eastern territories of the country were divided, groups of Ukrainian volunteers were formed. Some of them were oriented to the far right. Others don’t. There were also paramilitary groups made up of Ukrainian Muslims. And how was this war financed? With crowdfunding. Organizations such as “Come back alive” were born, which managed to find the money to buy weapons for the volunteers, also thanks to the financial help of the Ukrainian diaspora around the world.

How and under what conditions did the United States help Ukraine?

One of the conditions set by Washington for sending weapons to Ukraine was that all volunteers were part of the regular army. The paramilitary groups were later incorporated into the regular troops. The Ukrainian army, therefore, has increased, according to the calculations of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, to 250,000 men.

The United States has provided $ 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014, and the aid includes anti-artillery vehicles and radars. NATO has also sent military instructors to train Ukrainian troops. All this, however, is done with a deterrent character. Ukraine, for example, obtained Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States. It is a portable rocket launcher system. A weapon that would be very useful in battle. The supply contract, however, prohibits the use of these rocket launchers … in combat.

The supply is yet another example of an attempt at deterrence. The West does not want war. Europe, which depends on Russia for gas supplies, does not want war. Moscow does not want Ukraine in NATO or as part of the European Union. No one seems to want a conflict and yet never since the end of the Second World War has the European continent appeared so close to taking up guns.