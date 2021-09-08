who is her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo with her in Venice

An alchemy under the eyes of all that evoked a recent past also because the scenario was the same. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac lit up the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2021 bringing the lagoon all their understanding, and there is no better publicity for theirs Scenes from a wedding, HBO TV series broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 20 September and remake of the 1973 masterpiece by Ingmar Bergman. She is splendid in the fiery red Atelier Versace, he is impeccable in a tuxedo: they look at each other, wink, smile until he prints a very sensual kiss on the inside of her arm. Our thoughts turned to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga who, at the Festival in 2018, had written the first chapter of the gossip about their special friendship (which culminated a few months later at the Oscars). But stop everyone, Jessica Chastain is happily married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and arrived in the Lagoon hand in hand with him, so to clarify.

Is there any tender between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac? Since that kiss on the arm, many have wondered. Friends since the Juilliard School, the two actors found themselves working together and perhaps confusion arose precisely because of their confidence. “It’s a blessing and a curse together”, the actress told us about the set shared with her BFF, “Oscar is ‘family’, our children play together, there is great trust between us. With a friend you don’t have to be kind but it is difficult to disconnect, sometimes you would like to say: ‘enough, get out of my head’, but you can’t because you hang out with him and you love him “. Because if Jessica is married to Gianluca since June 2017 and since April 2018 they are the parents of Juliet, born of a surrogate mother, even Isaac’s heart is not free. The actor in 2017 married his girlfriend Elvira Lind, a Danish director with whom he had been a couple for 5 years and Eugene was born in the same year. Both accompanied their sweetheart to Venice, so the case should be closed right?

Jessica and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 38 years old with noble origins and manager of Moncler (and producer of Prosecco with a couple of childhood friends) have been dating since 2013 and got married in Italy on 10 June 2017, in a fairytale ceremony celebrated at Villa Tiepolo Passi, a castle owned by the groom’s family located in Carbonera, near Treviso and attended by numerous Italian and Hollywood celebrities, from Anne Hathaway, together with her husband Adam Shulman, to Emily Blunt, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda to Roberta Armani. The most elegant redhead on the big screen responds on twitter by posting the meme of Gomez Addams kissing his beloved wife Morticia on the arm: a gesture perhaps too friendly, too equivocal, but if you wanted to create the buzz, mission accomplished (in the wake of A Star is born).

