WHO IS HIDING BEHIND KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS? • MVC Magazine

Few stars can say they choose their outfits alone. Most of them rely on people from the fashion industry called stylists. And in Los Angeles, the basic stylist is Veneda Carter. Raised in Copenhagen, daughter of Polish parents, and former teen model (often rejected at castings because she is not ‘thin enough’), entered the exclusive creative circle of Kanye West thanks to a dm on Instagram. A small community frequented by talented talents such as Virgil Abloh, Lotta Volkova, the design director of Yeezy / Gap Mowalola Ogunlesi. And it is thanks to that special invitation that Veneda also attracted the attention of Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife.

For Kardashian, Carter is “the coolest girl in the world”. He is the person he turns to for anything to do with style. She is the one who hides behind the Schiaparelli green dress outfit that Kardashian wore for Christmas 2020; But also the fantastic outfit played in shades of brown with Acne Sudios down jacket.

Carter, 28, has worked as a stylist for Yeezy since 2016. But this was revealed to his loyal followers on social media not so long ago. “I didn’t say anything about what I was doing for a long time, I didn’t want to screw it up. I was never good at school, and that was the first time I was appreciated for my ideas“. Working for Yeezy he refined his gaze on the carefully studied oversized proportions that would become an integral part of his style. “I just wanted to work, I was unstoppable. With Kanye, I was there always thinking, ‘Man, you’re really a mentor to me“.

Today, the stylist works almost all the time with Kardashian, with whom she began collaborating in 2019. “If Kim needs anything, I have to be there“. And today they are linked by a special relationship, as between two sisters. Right now Carter, who is 4 months pregnant with her first child, looks to Kardashian as an example. The star manages to reconcile motherhood with the demands of a hectic schedule. “She is a career woman who also has four children, so she knows how it works, she really knows. Kim is a very devoted mother, she is a true role model“.

But how did the success come? For Veneda Carter, it all began by downloading a new photo sharing app. His Instagram page was an open moodboard divided between personal photos, travel, objects and design. In a short time he begins to get noticed. In 2016, Carter made one last attempt at modeling in New York, but even that time it went badly. That evening, at the hotel, he checked the private messages on Instagram as usual. And here’s the success. ‘Hey hi, I’m from Kanye’s team, we’d love to meet you“. The rest is an enviable success story. “I have never felt so appreciated in my entire life as when I walked into that room. I’ve always wanted people to recognize my creativity. And in the end it was one of the greatest artists in the world to see it “.