Who is hiding behind the mysterious star of the 12 strokes of noon? Here are all the clues! Will she be found today?

Who is hiding behind the mysterious star of the 12 strokes of noon? Here are all the clues! It is not impossible that the mysterious star of the “12 noon shots” will be found today, Wednesday May 11, 2022. After yesterday’s broadcast, there were indeed only 4 boxes left on this star. Unless there is a succession of wrong answers, the face of the personality we are looking for could therefore appear later on TF1.



With so few squares, needless to say that all the clues are now gone! So let’s recap:

– the London Underground, the Tube

– make-up

– a journalist microphone

– a yellow transistor

– a liner

– a baby chair

– a wheel

Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla, Francis Lalane, Sting , Antoine de Caunes, Nelson Monfort, Anne-Claire Coudray, Franck Dubosc, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cyril Hanouna, Prince Harry, Adele, Kate Winslet



Manon always master of noon

For those who are also interested in the journey of our midday mistress, namely Manon, note that she only won €500 yesterday midday. His kitty currently stands at €10,650. She could take a big leap forward if by chance it is she who discovers who is hiding behind the mysterious star.

The 12 noon shots video replay of Tuesday, May 10, 2022

And if you couldn’t see yesterday’s show, here is the replay video.

Find Jean-Luc Reichmann and Manon earlier from 12 p.m. on TF1 for "Les 12 coups de midi".




