who is his new companion?

Seraphine Roger



08/22/2022 at 11:31 Updated 08/22/2022 at 11:06



The English actress Emma Watson took advantage of a few days of vacation in Venice, thus formalizing her new love story.

It’s official between Emma Watson and Brandon Green. The ‘Harry Potter’ star was spotted on the streets of Venice last Thursday with the son of British businessman and former Arcadia Group owner Sir Philip Green. Her 29-year-old son is known for his fashion appearances. He had already been seen with Rita Ora or even on a yacht alongside Kate Moss, with whom he had a brief affair in 2014. Very discreet about his private life, Emma Watson was previously in a relationship with the businessman American Leo Robinton, specializing in the sale of cannabis.

In photos released by the “Daily Mail” this weekend, the couple enjoys a walk under the Italian sun. The actress, radiant in a long red and white dress, holds her companion by the hand before boarding a small boat. They had been seen for the first time in London at the exit of a helicopter last September. Their relationship was only at the rumor stage, but these new photos confirm that Emma Watson has indeed found love.

What’s next after this ad

It would seem that the couple has in common a sensitivity for the climate. Emma Watson is a key figure in the fight against global warming. She spoke at COP 26 in Glasgow last October. Brandon Green, for his part, was seen at the Monte-Carlo for Planetary Health in September 2020, an event held by the foundation of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

What’s next after this ad

At 32, Emma Watson recently went behind the camera. Muse Prada for the first time, she poses short hair for the new perfume “Paradoxe”. A new turning point in her career and a source of pride for the actress who wrote three days ago on Instagram: “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new perfume campaign, I asked if I could realize it. Months later, I am able to share with you all the result of the trust they have placed in me. I can’t wait to share this work of art and hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”