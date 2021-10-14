News

who is his wife Joana Lemos

On 7 October – on his 44th birthday – Lapo Elkann he is married to Joana Lemos. The Whoopsee portal reported the news: the two said yes in Portugal, the bride’s birthplace. The ceremony took place in great secrecy, in the presence of a few close friends and relatives. A few months ago Lapo had announced the official engagement on the pages of the weekly Chi. For confidentiality, however, the entrepreneur had preferred not to reveal the place and date of his wedding.

Who is Lapo Elkann’s wife

Born in 1973, Joana Lamos is a former rally driver. She raced on motorcycles from 1990 to 1995 and in cars from 1996 to 2004. When she retired she continued to work in the sports world. The one with Lapo Elkann is the second marriage for Joana: for 18 years she was married to the sportsman Manuel Reymão Nogueir, with whom he had children Tomas and Martin. Lapo and Joana met a couple of years ago in Portugal thanks to some mutual acquaintances and have never left each other since. The two also collaborate with the Laps Foundation, created by Elkann in 2016 to help less fortunate children.

