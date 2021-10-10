who is his wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage, 57, got married for the fifth time. The new wife is called Riko Shibata and has 26 years. Nicolas and Riko got married on February 16 at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, the Daily Mail reported. The actor’s spokesperson later confirmed the news to People, saying: “The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the deceased father of the groom.”

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, the wedding deepening



Nicolas Cage is Hollywood’s most workaholic actor The bride wore a black Japanese wedding kimono, handmade in Kyoto. Among the accessories, a bouquet of yellow and red roses and bright red lipstick. Cage instead wore a black Tom Ford tuxedo with a yellow rose paired with Riko’s bouquet. Riko walked to her future husband with Kiroro’s song “Winter Song” in the background. After the wedding, the newlyweds, who they met in Shiga, in Japan, more than a year ago, they held a small party attended by Cage’s third wife, Alice Kim, with whom he remained good friends, and their son Kal. Official documents show that Cage and Riko applied for their marriage license on January 10, Riko’s 26th birthday, and that the woman’s first marriage. The wedding with Riko came less than two years since Cage asked for cancellation four days after his fourth marriage to Erika Koike, on March 23, 2019. The actor justified himself by saying he was too drunk to know what he was doing. Nicolas Cage was first married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. The second marriage was to the only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley. The two got married in a secret ceremony in Hawaii in August 2002, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Elvis’ death. Cage married the third wife Alice Kim in July 2004 after meeting her while working as a waitress in a Los Angeles restaurant. The couple had their son Kal-El in October 2005 and announced they split in 2016 after Kim’s betrayal with a Las Vegas bartender. The actor also has another son Weston Cage, 30, born from the relationship with actress Christina Fulton. Loading... Advertisements