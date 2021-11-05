Who is Ilaria Mogno, the scientist who tore apart the Report investigation on vaccines: “Only sensationalism”

Ilaria Mogno, originally from Latina, has a degree in computer engineering in the biomedical field and for ten years together with her husband she runs the genetics laboratory at Mount Sinai hospital in New York. After seeing “all the famous report episode” on Rai3, the scientist made a real scientific report, almost a commentary, writing down “minute by minute all the lies they said. But then I changed my mind, and I just thought of making a sort of summary of the lies ”, underlining the obscure points and inconsistencies.

“Let’s leave out the beautiful phrases they said that include expressions like ‘vaccine serum’, ‘prize draw’ and others. Not all the information reported is false, many are true, but they are proposed with a very specific purpose, to prove their thesis, ”Mogno said. “Investigative journalism should start with a thesis and seek evidence to prove or disprove it. Report instead seeks only evidence to prove it e when reality shows a different story either they don’t report it or they turn it the way they want they have always done that“.

ANTIBODIES – “Measuring antibodies is not the correct way to check whether a vaccine loses its effectiveness or not. The vaccinated population should be monitored and it should be seen if the number of infections among vaccinates increases over time, bearing in mind two important factors, which the vaccine is not 100% effective is that the more you vaccinate, the more cases among vaccinated people increase. If you interview me infected nurses but you don’t tell me how many they are compared to the general population and how they vary over time you are not doing journalism, but sensationalism“.

THE CASES – “If you take me ONE case of a party where there was an outbreak and you don’t go to count all the parties where there was no outbreak you are intellectually dishonest. If you tell me that in a party in a country where 90% are vaccinated, 75% of the infected were vaccinated, you can’t count. In your opinion, if in the country they had all been vaccinated, what percentage of vaccinated people would have been among those infected? The cases between the nurses (including one who still asks for the serological !!!) and the party in Massachusetts are indeed rare cases. Using them to suggest that the virus spreads among vaccinated as well as unvaccinated is dishonest “

VIRAL CHARGE AND TRANSMISSIBILITY – “It is true that in some RARE cases the vaccinated can test positive, a small percentage even with symptoms, and it is also true that among those, some have high viral load. But high viral load is NOT related to transmissibility. In even rarer cases, vaccinated positives can transmit the infection. The key is the word RARI. Moreover, it almost seems to me that they want to blame those who have returned to normal life ”.

PFIZER / FDA – “The story between Pfizer and the FDA is truly ridiculous, the documents are all posted on both the FDA and CDC websites, there is nothing secret. In the USA there has been no growth in cases among vaccinated, it is only for this reason that the booster was recommended only for those who for health reasons the first two doses may not have worked, the immunosuppressed and the elderly, in fact. Already said other times “.

PFIZER / ISRAEL – “The history of Israel and Pfizer is not even secret, it has been known for some time and it is an agreement known to all. Presenting it as a revelation is incorrect ”.

FLORIDA – “The cases in Florida are increased this summer because EVERYTHING was open in Florida, with no restrictions. The elderly population is covered by the vaccine, but as we have said a thousand thousand times the vaccine for the elderly has an effectiveness lower than the average 90%. And few young people are vaccinated in Florida. When we show the contagion curves (both from Florida and Israel) we also show the ages ”.

MODERN – “The story of the modern full or half dose vaccine is quite false. Just look once again at the meeting reports, all documented, no conspiracy“.

THE DARK FACES – “The stars of the service are also wonderful, among the ‘repentants’ with the disguised voice, to Crisanti on the golden sofa (he could not miss it) up to Peter Doshi, very famous among the conspiracy theorists. Peter Doshi evidently doesn’t know how a clinical trial works, since not only does he not understand that Pfizer finished the trial at 6 months having obtained full authorization AS PER PROTOCOL but even suggests that those who had taken the placebo had to continue going unvaccinated! There are ethical rules for trials that don’t allow such a thing. Peter Doshi postponed to September“.

WRONG QUESTIONS – “The questions are all wrong, the doctor is asked about the Green Pass, the obscured repentant is asked if the vaccine lasts 6-9-12 months, the coordinator of the ASL1 Rome vaccination campaign asks himself if the Modern dose is not a bit ‘ too’. What kind of questions are these?”.

PHARMACEUTICAL HOUSES MAKE PROFITS – “And enough with this story that pharmaceutical companies must be companies that do charity. They make a profit, it’s their job. And the job of the regulators is to put the brakes on and find a balance between the health interest and the pharmaceutical company.

THIRD DOSE – “But then is the third dose useful or not? DEPENDS. If you are among those for whom the first two doses may not have worked, then yes that it serves, not because immunity drops, but because perhaps it never developed and the booster increases the likelihood. If you are healthy and younger you probably still don’t need it, but surely there is no disadvantage to doing it. Will we have to do it every year like the flu shot? Perhaps, we still don’t know ”.

CONCLUSION – “One thing for sure is that the covid is not going anywhere, therefore in the next 1-2 years the health authorities will have to study the data carefully and develop vaccination policies. Which still cannot be done now. So talking about it now, in November 2021, makes no sense “.

Riccardo Annibali