Who is in the cast and when does Peacock premiere?

ANGELYNE is a new series coming soon to Peacock TV.

The upcoming series Angelyne is loosely based on the singer, actress, and media personality of the same name.

When does Angelyne premiere in Peacock?

On April 19, 2022, Peacock TV took to Twitter to announce the Angelyne series.

The streaming company announced that the show will be on its platform starting May 19, 2022.

“Emmy Rossum? Guess again, she’s #Angelyne 💖 Stream the limited series on Peacock May 19.”

Peacock also released the trailer on YouTube on April 19, where it has over 36,000 views.

The synopsis for the series on YouTube reads: “ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women who make fun of men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs and most. Most important of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, the queen of the glow-in-the-dark universe, Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.”

Who is in the cast of Angelyne?

The series features a star-studded cast who are known for their work on other hit TV shows.

Below are just a few of the cast members who will star in Angelyne on Peacock.

emmy rossum

Rossum, 35, is widely known for her role on the hit television show Shameless.

In Shameless she plays the character of Fiona Gallagher.

Rossum also starred in the 2004 film The Phantom of the Opera.

jefferson lounge

Jefferson Hall, 44, is an English actor who will also star as Angelyne.

Hall will play the character of Rick Krauss in the upcoming series.

The actor is known for his work as Hugh of the Vale on Game of Thrones, Varg on CBBC’s Wizards vs Aliens, Torstein on Vikings, and Aaron Korey on Halloween.

Lucas Gage

Lukas Gage, 26, will play Max Allen in the series Angelyne.

Gage has appeared on other popular television shows such as The White Lotus, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and Euphoria.

Kerry Norton

Kerry Norton, 48, is a British actress and singer who will also join the cast.

Norton has been seen in other projects like ToY, The Screwfly Solution and Bad Girls.

She will play the role of Edie Wallach in the series.

Who was the real Angelyne?

Angelyne is a real singer who rose to fame in the mid-1980s in Los Angeles, CA.

The media personality rose to fame when his billboards began to appear throughout the Los Angeles area at the time.

Billboards featured only her name and provocative images of the star.

Angelyne was born on October 2, 1950 in the People’s Republic of Poland, now the current Republic of Poland.