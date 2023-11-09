Who is in the musical movie?

musical version of the film mean Girls With a new artist on the way! In early 2020, the legendary Tina Fey – writer and actress of the original film – announced that such a project was in development, which immediately sparked curiosity about who would be the actresses and actors responsible for starring in the sweet remake of the iconic Comedy. Premiere in 2004. The first names of the cast were not revealed until late 2022, and from there, more updates emerged over the course of several months until the release of the anticipated first trailer for the musical. mean Girls In November 2023.

Upcoming feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical mean Girls, This in turn was based on the original film mean Girls From director Mark Waters, inspired by the parenting book Queen bees and wannabes, revolves around a young student named Cady Heron who is exposed to the wild environment of a high school for the first time after being home-schooled throughout her life. And, while he quickly establishes friendships with artistic Janice and fun-loving Damien, he soon has to deal with the ‘Plastics’, a trio of popular girls led by the malevolent Regina George.

musical mean Girls It is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Pérez Jr. It is produced by Lorne Michaels – the same producer as the original film – in collaboration with Tina Fey, who once again serves as screenwriter. Jeff Richmond’s score and songs by Nell Benjamin (responsible for the Broadway play) are used in this film adaptation.

Who are the actors of the musical film? mean Girls,

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Cady is a teenager who has just entered high school where the glamorous ‘Plastics’ rule and she is tempted to become one.

First, Australian actor Anguri Rice She gave life to Betty Brant in the trilogy Spider Man Of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also remembered for sharing credit with Kate Winslet in the acclaimed miniseries mare of easttownand with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the action comedy two dangerous people,

Who originally played this character? Lindsey lohan.

Renee Rapp as Regina George

Regina is the leader of the ‘Plastics’ and she immediately sets her sights on new girl Cady. On the other hand, the ‘queen bee’ knows very well how to mark her territory.

American actress and singer for this film renee rap He resumes the same role in the play mean Girls Of broadway. Earlier he had a leading role in the youth series sex life of university girls From HBO Max. However, musical mean Girls This is the first feature film in his filmography.

Who originally played this character? Rachel Mcadams.

Auli’i Cravalho as Janice ‘Imi’ Ike

Janice is a high school outcast who forms a friendly relationship with Cady, whom she helps deal with the threat posed by Regina George.

First film appearance, Hawaiian actor Auli Cravalho English voiced the title character of Moana, the popular Walt Disney Animation film. Earlier he took part in the drama hope, that thing with wingsFrom Netflix, Romantic Comedy Crushfrom Hulu, and science fiction series PowerFrom Prime Video.

Who originally played this character? Lizzy Caplan (as Janice Ian)

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Damian is also a misfit and inseparable companion of Janice, who also accompanies her on Cady’s journey through the high school environment.

Jaquel Spivey is an eminent singer and theater actor from the United States who, in 2022, at the age of 23, received a nomination at the prestigious Tony Awards for his leading role in the award-winning musical. a strange loop, At present, he does not claim any other credits in film or television.

Who originally played this character? Daniel Franzese (as Damian Leigh)

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wiener

Gretchen is one of the ‘Plastics’ who tries to be extremely friendly to Regina, in addition to advising Cady to become one of the group.

American actor baby wood His resume reflects a variety of television projects, including comedy. Love, Victorfrom hulu, the new normalfrom NBC, and real o’neals, from ABC. Additionally, she voices the character Shannon in the animated franchise. stories of arcadia,

Who originally played this character? Lacey Chamber.

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Karen is a somewhat scatterbrained ‘Plastic’, someone who says the first thing that comes to mind and who definitely loves dressing up as a rat on Halloween.

Indian-born, Californian actress and dancer Avantika Vandanpu (artistically known only by her first name) had previously participated in various Telugu language films. He also acted in the film spin for Disney Channel and shared credit with Rebel Wilson in the comedy year of my graduation,

Who originally played this character? Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith)

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Aaron is Regina’s ex-boyfriend and Cady’s unexpected love interest. As a result, the boy becomes a bone of contention between the two.

Connecticut native, young actor Christopher Briney Will hit the big screen in 2022 thanks to a biographical film Daliland, starring Ben Kingsley. For the small screen, Brinny has a leading role in the drama and romance series summer i fell in love From Prime Video.

Who originally played this character? Jonathan Bennett.

Tina Fey as Professor Sharon Norbury

Mrs. Norbury teaches a math class at ‘Plasticus’ High School, but she also works to quell the youth hostility that exists within the school.

Nine-time Emmy winner, Tina Feyis an actress, screenwriter and producer with over 25 years of experience since the show’s inception Saturday night Live For his recurring role in Only murders in the building, She is also a producer of sitcom 30 rock And unbreakable kimmy schmidtAnd in recent years, he also acted in films hunting in venice, free boy And Soul,

Who originally played this character? she herself.

Tim Meadows as Director Ron Duvall

As principal, Mr. Duvall cannot do anything about the wildlife ecosystem in his school due to a sea of ​​gossip, resentment, and jealousy.

Like comedian Tina Fey tim meadows He started his career Saturday night Live, where he worked for ten seasons and approximately 200 episodes. On television, he has been a part of countless projects, most recently in the third season of The Mandalorian, On the other hand, he was the only member of its original cast mean Girls Who reprized his role in the ill-fated 2011 sequel.

Who originally played this character? The same.

Jenna Fischer is Mrs. Herron

Through Cady, Ms. Herron experiences what many other mothers of teenagers do: struggling with a daughter who begins to rebel amid personal dramas and crises.

Absolutely jenna fisher She is most famous for her beloved role as Pam Beesly in the acclaimed sitcom Office, the American version produced by Greg Daniels which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. To date, Fischer hosts the podcast rewatch of the series, with his co-star Angela Kinsey.

Who originally played this character? Anna Gasteyer.

busy phillips is mrs george

I want to become a mother ColdMrs. Heron spoils Regina for everything, treats her more as a friend than a daughter, and to top it all off, gives her toxic behavior.

American actress busy philippines Has appeared in numerous television series, including some highly iconic examples from the 90s and 2000s freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek And emergency room, She later shared credit with Courteney Cox on the sitcom Cougar Town And for some time he drove his own car Talk Show Topic busy tonight,

Who originally played this character? Amy Poehler.

Jon Hamm is Coach Carr

Coach Carr teaches his students about health and sexuality in an unconventional way, to say the least. Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t even know how to pronounce “vasectomy.”

actor john hamm He achieved worldwide fame due to the role of Don Draper in the acclaimed series Mad ManDue to which he received awards like Emmy and two Golden Globes. He previously worked with Tina Fey on the show 30 rock And unbreakable kimmy schmidtWhile his interventions in cinema are remembered in films Ladies in War, baby driver And Top Gun: Maverick,

Who originally played this character? Dwayne Hill.

Ashley Park as Madam Park

However, Madam Park appears to be a strict French teacher at the ‘plastic’ school a brand new characterThere is definitely a lot left to discover.

Californian actress Ashley Park Comes from starring in comedy series like Emily in Paris, Line And Only murders in the building, Interestingly, she played the role of Gretchen Wiener in the musical. mean Girlsin Washington for its world premiere and during its performance on Broadway.

What do you think about this distribution? mean Girls, Don’t forget that this musical film will be released in Mexican theaters on January 11, 2024.