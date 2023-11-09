Who is Ines de Ramon, a successful businesswoman of Spanish origin, who will be Brad Pitt’s new love?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes, Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

Looks like love has knocked on the door again brad pittWho ended his relationship with Angelina Jolie in 2016 after more than a decade of love and seven children. Although the legendary actor has since focused on negotiating his divorce, property and the custody of his children, the truth is that he has had affairs with more than one woman.

Six years have passed since the two actors decided to end their marriage. However, it seems the 59-year-old American has given himself a chance at love once again. His last great achievement has been ines de ramonWith whom she is rumored to be having a secret romance since November 2022, when they were seen enjoying a U2 concert.

who was john smith in the movie Mr and Mrs Smith, He He still doesn’t want his children to meet that businesswoman, have been caught on camera enjoying a public event together. The two attended the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was held in Los Angeles last weekend. Although Pitt and Ramon avoided posing together for photos, the model’s appearance at the event confirmed that this was already an open secret.

Ines De Ramon smiles and shows off her toned tummy while out for a green juice in Los Angeles. Brad Pitt’s alleged girlfriend wore a “B” initial necklace, a black crop top, matching pleated pants and white sneakers (The Image Direct/The Grosby Group)

Both of them showed their magic in the prom. “Very affectionate, cheerful With everyone around them,” the magazine noted. People. A source close to both of them has told this page six He Their relationship is “very solid”. In fact, the two have spent a lot of time together this summer. They really enjoy each other’s company and love each other very much,” he explained.

Ines de Ramon is a 31-year-old model and businesswoman who lives in Los Angeles. She is the vice president of the brand Anita’s jewelery, one of the most prestigious jewelry stores in the United States. Although a large part of his life is associated with the United States, the truth is that his Origins are in Spain,

His family lived in Madrid until they moved to Geneva. In Switzerland, his father started working in finance while he Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Geneva in 2013. This was when he moved to the United States.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon (People Magazine/Instagram)

Due to his origins, he speaks Spanish fluently, but he also masters other languages, such as English, French, German and Italian, About your love life, Ines de Ramon She was married to Paul Wiselyactors of the Vampire Diaries, With whom she passed the altar in 2019. Although the then-couple maintained a steady relationship, their marriage ended last May after three years of relationship.

Throughout his life, Brad Pitt has had two couples: his popular relationship with Angelina Jolie and, years ago, his love story with Jennifer Aniston. A source close to the couple has given this information to the magazine. American magazineactor A seamless relationship waiting to happen To take the big step with their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Before Brad introduced Ines to his children, he wanted to make sure that their relationship would last because This is not something he takes lightly.“, assured the source of the above publication. The truth is that the love story between the two is becoming stronger, so, surely, soon the actor’s offspring will also begin to share time with Ines de Ramon. Will give.