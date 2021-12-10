who is involved and what they risk if they are not in good standing

From Wednesday it extends the vaccination obligation and that it is not in order goes towards an economic sting (in addition to the fact that it puts at risk to one’s own health and that of others). The obligation will no longer concern you alone doctors and nurses (who are also ordered to receive the third dose) but also administrative health personnel, school personnel and law enforcement agencies. At the European level, however, there are those who have chosen more extensive instruments: Austria provides for a fine of up to 3,600 euros per month for anyone who does not get vaccinated, Greece charges 100 euros a month to over 60s who refuse to get immunized.

What risks those who do not vaccinate

Let’s go by order: in Italy in order to work, “school personnel from the national education system, non-peer schools, children’s educational services” and “personnel from the defense, security and public aid sector” will have to get vaccinated. What are the risks of those who fail to comply? A circular from the Interior Ministry, in recent days, confirmed that the unvaccinated will not be fired, but will be suspended without salary. This means that the no vaxes risk being left at home without an income for many months as the end of the emergency does not seem imminent. To be in good standing from Wednesday you will need to be vaccinated or have a reservation to be vaccinated within 20 days.

The rest of Europe

And how is the rest of Europe doing? Last week, the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke openly about the option of mandatory vaccination. Some nations have already applied it not for some categories, but for all citizens. The first is Austria which from the first frebbaio 2022 has provided for a fine of 600 euros every three months for the unvaccinated. And those who do not pay will receive another sanction of 3,600 euros. In Greece, the vaccination obligation is aimed at over 60s: those who refuse to immunize themselves will be required to pay a fine of 100 euros per month. In Germany, the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz has hypothesized the introduction of the vaccination obligation within three months. Great Britain is introducing compulsory vaccination for health personnel, Poland also for law enforcement and teachers.