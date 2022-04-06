Who is Isabel Allende and what is her latest book about, Violeta

Perhaps the question is, who is this woman that we like to read so much? Isabel Allende is one of the most widely read Spanish-speaking writers in the world. With more than 20 published titles, novels, plays, and an equally staggering list of awards, Shortly after his 80th birthday, Allende once again publishes a novel that crosses generations and historical moments. he titled it Violet.

Allende was born in Peru, but is of Chilean nationality. He grew up in families of diplomats. He went through different countries and schools. She and she was a political refugee, and an immigrant in the United States, where she currently lives. She is a feminist logical consequence after a life full of strong female figures that marked her. Today she has a foundation that helps women achieve economic independence, ensure their reproductive rights and protect themselves against violence.

In a Zoom organized by the book club Penguin Random House, the publishing house where Isabel always published, when asked why she put Violet to her book, she replies “Violeta is a name I like. Violet is the color of feminism. And besides, Violeta is a title that needs no translation. My books are translated into 42 languages.” He also says that it was in honor of Violeta Parra, singer-songwriter and one of the most important folklorists in Latin America.

In this image released by Ballantine, the cover of “Violeta” by Isabel Allende, in its English edition. (Ballantine via AP)

Isabel’s fame began with the publication of The House of Spirits, in 1983, which was an international bestseller. Since then, Allende has not stopped writing bestsellers. The House of Spirits It is the story of the Trueba family and it goes through four generations, family, love and social conflicts. It is the story told by Esteban Trueba, the patriarch of this clan, and Alba Trueba, his granddaughter, who falls in love with a rebel (played by Antonio Banderas when the movie came out). Through the stories of this family, Allende deals with the political conflicts in Chile from the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s.

Something similar happens in Violet, published in January of this year. Violet is the story of a woman who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1920 and goes through the most important historical moments until today. It is the story of the Del Valle family (family name that already appears in the house of the spiritss), but also how the role of women evolved throughout the century, the struggle for economic independence and the difficulty of freeing oneself from intense passions and violent loves.

This year 40th anniversary of the publication of The House of Spirits, a novel that resonates a lot in the pages of Violet. Chance? We do not know. In any case, we readers love to relive that world that mixes reality and magic, those characters to whom love gives life. For whom love and bonds are the most important.

“My life is worth telling, not so much for my virtues as for my sins, many of which you do not suspect. Here I tell you. You will see that my life is a novel. This is how the book begins, with a letter that the protagonist (Violeta) writes to her grandson Camilo de ella.

This is Allende’s idea, both for his books and for life: seize the day. I lived an extraordinary life.

Although Isabel says that she has a whole world of characters in mind, many are inspired by real life. In Violeta’s case, she found her muse in her mother, who died shortly before the start of the pandemic.

“My mom was like Violeta in personality, a beautiful, intelligent woman with a sense of humor, ironic.” But the difference is that her mother was never able to support herself. “AND there is no feminism without being able to stand alone”, maintains the author. “Defend your independence, do not let anyone decide for you.”

His literary agent Carmen Balcells told him: “You’re going to have to do twice as much effort as any man to get half the respect and recognition.” Her grandfather also told her when she was little.

Every January 8 Isabel Allende begins to write a book and tells us why lori bar

Everything was fuel for a fire that still hasn’t gone out: Every January 8, Isabel Allende begins to write a book. A bit of kabbalah (it was on January 8 when he started writing The House of Spirits), but then he started doing it out of discipline. And to find a fixed place for writing among so many obligations that recognition brings.

The idea for Allende is always to tell from the voices of those who usually lose in history: women, children, miners during the gold rush in Chile. He works with private documents that he tracks in libraries, such as letters, a practice that she herself enjoys. Rather, he enjoyed it.

Isabel wrote letters to her mother for years, she tells before the astonished gaze of those of us who listened to her with rapture. It is no coincidence then that this novel begins with one.

Isabel says that, among everything she misses about her, she also lacks this. Elizabeth now He no longer has anyone to write to him.

It’s amazing to see her fabulous on the other side of the screen in the Book Club. Her fans enjoy her leaving messages of love in the chat, of admiration and thanks for her books. Some even claim to have found in one of her books help to rebuild a bond.

They also talk about how much is real and fictional in the characters of Violet. Affable, Isabel replies that Camilo is inspired by a wonderful friend of hers, a progressive priest, while Etelvina is inspired by Berta Beltrán, the woman who always worked at home and in whose arms (apart from Isabel’s), her parents died. from Allende. “I didn’t have to make anything up for her, it’s her from head to toe,” he says on Zoom.

What advice would you give to all those women who want to heal the relationship with their mothers? What to do with the guilt and grief of not being the daughter that the mother wants?, her readers ask her.

Allende tells how it was to publish Paula, the book where he talks about the death of his daughter. Paula died at the age of 29. When she published it, she received thousands of letters from readers saying that they understood maternal love and the suffering of a mother. However, she highlights from among all that of a reader who did not speak to her mother for 18 years and, after reading her book, resumed contact with her. What Isabel Allende answers about what happened to this reader is a work of art in itself because it is a work of life. It is the wisdom that remains of living. Life after life.

“She realized that, no matter what happened, the love that her mother had for her when she was little, when she gestated her, breastfed her, when she brought her forward in life, is a love that is irreplaceable. And that made her think that it doesn’t matter that she was her ideal daughter and the other wasn’t her ideal mother, the relationship has to be saved. And it doesn’t have to be that intimate, and it doesn’t have to be perfect. It may just be tolerating yourself with a certain sense of humor, with love,” she says.

“I adored my mother, but there were many things about my mother that bothered me a lot. And my things to her. My mother would have wanted me to have been different, first of all, a lady, to have kept my mouth shut, not to be saying everything, not to be a writer as much as possible and to be divulging the family’s secrets,” she continues, facing to his admired readers. “My mom was very shocked by feminism, too. And we forgave each other. Wanting for what we were without wanting to change ourselves too much. I would have wanted my mom to be a feminist and independent, but it wasn’t her, so I ended up loving her for who she was.”

And he continues with his story, almost in the tone of intimate confessions: “And now when I remember her, I remember her very old, sitting in that chair where she always was, very old, but with a perfect head. And that ironic, intelligent, wonderful old lady is what I want to stay with me always. And I miss her terribly. So I think we have to try to save the relationship with the mother. It’s very important”.

Thus speaks, at her glorious 79, Isabel Allende.

Many of his readers also ask him for advice. Some day they would like, perhaps, to see her name in bookstores next to Isabel’s (and who wouldn’t). The best advice, Allende says, was given to him by Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of Eat Pray and Lovefrom which you may know the movie that bears the same name and starred the incredible Julia Roberts.

The tip in question: “Don’t expect writing to bring you fame and money. Write because you love the process.” Isabel adds: “Do not write with the intention of publishing either. Writing is practical. Training, perseverance, discipline. Write about what you are passionate about, about what you want to solve, about the questions you want to answer yourself. Those are your topics. The desire is the most important of all”.

Where to start reading Isabel Allende? She left you a brief list of his most endearing books: