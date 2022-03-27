who is it for? Is it the definitive solution to the pandemic?

As of this Monday, normality after the coronavirus pandemic will be a little closer with several important changes. Quarantines for asymptomatic people who test positive are eliminated and only serious cases will be counted, with all positives no longer counted.

In addition, the second tool to combat the coronavirus arrives. And it is that ‘Paxlovid‘, Pfizer’s antiviral, begins to be distributed 74 days later than promised, but with optimism on the part of the experts.

Amos Garcia Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology, highlights the “high” efficiency that it has, which he believes will “reduce the negative impact of the pandemic.” For his part, Jose Felix Hoyoan expert in international epidemics and emergencies, sees it as a “promising” advance, although he does not classify it as “the definitive solution” to the pandemic.

In the coming months, they will arrive in Spain over 300,000 of these pills, with almost 12,000 treatments beginning to distribute as of this Monday. As García Rojas recalls, this antiviral is aimed at those “vulnerable” people with “basic pathology”. “It will not be given to anyone“, he insists.

These pills reduce the risk of hospitalization by almost 90%, great news at a key moment in the pandemic. In just two months, the incidence has plummeted 3,000 pointsa positive trend that has prompted the Ministry of Health to make several changes in the strategy, even considering the removal of the mask indoors “sooner than later”, as Minister Darias recalled.

In this specific measure, the epidemiologist and former director of the WHO Daniel Lopez Acuna he sees it rushed: “We should not be in a hurry to remove the mask indoors when there is still significant transmission and notable incidence.