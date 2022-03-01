who is it, what book is it based on and more about the movie

Although the plot is kept under wraps, the film deals with the life of theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, played by actor Cillian Murphyprotagonist of the series Peaky Blinders and usual in Nolan’s films.

Oppenheimer is famous, mainly, for being one of the most important scientists of the 20th century and lead the mythical manhattan projectthe successful US top-secret initiative to find the atomic bomb before Germany during World War II.

Judging by the actors and roles that have transcended, playing historical characters, it is to be expected that much of the film will take place in those years creation of the nuclear weapon and the subsequent consequences during the Cold War.

However, Nolan being Nolan, it is very likely that he will not simply adapt a linear and flat biography as is.

That, by the way, if you are interested in this topic, Oppenheimer included, there is an excellent series called Manhattan (2014). Highly recommended and for palates that like slow fire, the only pity is that it only has 2 seasons and they didn’t finally make the third, despite its critical success and awards.

Is Oppenheimer’s movie based on a book?

If he film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by authors Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Nolan himself adapted the script for the film.

The book was published in 2005 and was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in the Biography category and Autobiography. He also won the Duff Cooper Award in 2008.

The book covers the life of the physicist, from his beginnings, to his important role in the Cold War, his fall from grace due to his relations with the Communist Party and, of course, for his work in the discovery and creation of the atomic bomb.

When it premieres?

The expected world theatrical release date is on July 23, 2023while filming, which began in early 2022, is still underway.

Interestingly, this film marks the first work, since that distant memento in the year 2000, which will do outside of the Warner production company.

Universal Pictures takes the baton and respects Nolan’s ways when shooting. The study has confirmed that Oppenheimer will be shot on a combination of 65mm IMAX film 65mm large format for maximum image quality.

Nolan already rolled Tenet and Dunkirk exactly in these formats.

What is the budget of the film?

Although the details have not transpired, it is known that the budget is around 100 million dollars. This is approximately half of what his latest films have cost, blockbusters that have reached 200 million.

And, without a doubt, a large part of that budget has gone to the enormous number of actors with names that are familiar to us.

Who appears in Oppenheimer’s film?

Nolan always has to be excessive somewhere. If, on this occasion, the premise of the film is more modest in that there will be no need to create spaceships or alien worlds, it seems that he has wanted to break some record when famous actors appear.

In the case of many of them, the exact character they are going to play is not yet known, but in others, we do know what role they will play and it gives clues as to where the film seems to be going.

So, we have:

Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer. This is the first leading role with Nolan, although Murphy has always been a regular supporting role in his films.

Following the creation of the bomb, a remorseful Oppenheimer always pushed for nuclear arms control and opposed the creation of the hydrogen bomb. Because of his ties to the Communist Party during the post-war American witch hunt, he had his security credentials withdrawn and devoted himself solely to teaching.

Emily Blunt (A peaceful place) as Katherine Oppenheimer, the physicist’s wife. Biologist and botanist, she was also a member of the Communist Party.

Leaving the suit Hombre de HierroRobert Downey Jr. is Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission during the Manhattan Project. As well launched investigation questioning Oppenheimer’s loyalty to your country during the call red scare and the hunt for communists.

Matt Damon is General Leslie Grovesdirector of that Manhattan Project.

Florence Pugh (black widow, midsummer…) It’s Jean Tatlockpsychiatrist and doctor of the Communist Party, who had a relationship with Oppenheimer when he was teaching physics at the University of California.

Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor, Penny Dreadful…) is Ernest Lawrencechemist who worked with Oppenheimer on the bomb.

benny safdie (Licorice Pizza, Kenobi…) It’s Edward Tellernuclear physicist inventor of the hydrogen bomb and proponent of this type of weapon, in opposition to the ideas of Oppenheimer.

Michael Angarano as Robert Serberanother of the most important physicists in the creation of the first nuclear weapon.

In addition to those, we have, in roles yet to be revealed, a:

rami maleck (mr robot and no time to die).

(mr robot and no time to die). Alden Ehrenreich whom we saw as Han Solo.

whom we saw as Han Solo. Matthew Modine a veteran, whose star faded somewhat after the disaster of The island of severed headsbut experiencing a resurgence.

a veteran, whose star faded somewhat after the disaster of The island of severed headsbut experiencing a resurgence. Kenneth Brangh another regular in Nolan’s films, such as dunkirk.

another regular in Nolan’s films, such as dunkirk. Dane DeHaan (chronicle and the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man 2 by Andrew Garfield).

(chronicle and the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man 2 by Andrew Garfield). Jack Quaidwhom we know as Hughie Campbell, protagonist of the series TheBoys.

In addition, Nolan also has other faithful regulars in the production part behind the cameras.

For now, this is all you know about Oppenheimer. Without a doubt, the most intriguing Nolan film of recent times, after the excesses and technical virgueries that so enchant his fans. We will see how he applies his way of making movies to the life of one of the characters who, if you don’t read the headlines, have marked the course of modern history.