Who is J. Mallers? The man who will save Bitcoins from crashing!

Who is it Jack Mallersthe new Bitcoin guru, and why is he so important to cryptocurrencies?

The world of cryptocurrencies is dominated by well-known faces, also for the capital they invest in the BTC market, such as Novogratz And Saylor, but also by new characters, including our Mallers.

Born in 1994, Mallers is defined by Forbes as one of the most influential personalities in the world of cryptocurrencies and is also the puppeteer that made the revolution of El Salvador, when the country adopted i Bitcoin as legal tender currency, making it the state currency.

In short, Mallers is the one who made it possible to build the infrastructures that for the first time in the world allowed a country to adopt the BTC as state currency.

Mallers is also the CEO and founder of Zapfrom which the new project was born Strikethat is, one of the most widespread and used cryptocurrency exchange app in the world, unfortunately not yet available in Italy.

The strength of Strike is that compared to other exchange platforms it has no commission costs, which in general for cryptocurrencies are considerable.

This app is based on the Lightning Network, that is, a network built on the Bitcoin blockchain existing, but which improves the processing speed. In other words, thanks to its technology, the app allows faster exchanges at no cost. In particular, actually making payments out of the chain prevents overcharging.

Leaving aside the technicalities, due to its characteristics it has become one of the main Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world.

From this success was born Mallers’ involvement in the project of Bukele, the Salvadoran president who made Bitcoin the state currency. Interviewed by CoinDesk Mallers, speaking of El Salvador, called the project the greatest thing he has ever done in his life.

Let’s see what’s behind the brilliant invention of Strike Jack Mallers, which is the only app at the moment to allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies without commission costs.

Jack Mallers invents Strike, the app that revolutionized the Bitcoin world

Strike to users it looks no different than any cryptocurrency exchange platform except for the fact that there are no transaction fees. In fact, normal exchange apps operate within a closed network, while Strike on one open network.

There are three ways in which Strike transfers money using the Lightning Network, when buying or trading cryptocurrencies, and that allows for savings on commissions.

First of all, US dollars are charged to the user’s personal account and converted to BTC or other Crypto.

Then, a Bitcoin to Bitcoin payment to deposit the necessary guarantee. Finally, the conversion from Bitcoin to euro takes place, which is the currency in which the BTCs are sold. Basically, as Jack Mallers says, one happens in this step conversion from BTC to eurosso in fact in the whole process Strike is converting from dollar to euro without using a real exchange rate, because this happens in two intermediate steps bitcoin / dollar and bitcoin / euro.

Strike practically turns any fiat currency into BTC and any bitcoin token or fraction of it into another fiat currency, allowing you to convert money into two different ones fiat currencies using BTC as a vehicle and the Lightning Network as a highway.

How does Strike not charge fees when trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

To explain this more simply, Mallers compares with Google, Amazon and Facebook where Strike like social networks is using an open communication network, which allows competition on free market at 100%.

Strike manages to do not charge commissions to users first of all because he does not attribute commissions even to the counterparties participating in the exchange and this is possible thanks to the high volume of dollar transactions of his company.

Of course, what helps Strike to earn and compensate for the non-collection of commissions are multiple factors, including its partnership with Visa, which creates the debit cards issued with the app.

Jack Mallers and Strike they are an active and integral part of the system that regulates the introduction in El Salvador of Bitcoin as legal tender, guaranteeing citizens instant and free payments between the parties.

Bitcoin Magazine notes how, when the dollar was the primary currency in El Salvador, Salvadorans who exchanged local currencies paid only to the Western Union commissions equal to 5%.

Strike, on the other hand, accompanies the introduction of Bitcoin in the country as an official currency and allows citizens to send and receive money all over the world without commission costs.

We offer below the interview of Jack Mallers to the microphones of CNBC Television explaining the future of the Bitcoin project in El Salvador:

Mallers launches Strike in Argentina, but Bitcoins are not authorized for now

Meanwhile, about ten days ago Jack Mallers announced with a Tweet launch of the app Strike also in Argentina.

The tweet heralding the launch of Strike and the crypto push into the country also contained a direct reference to Bitcoin, which was supposed to help. Argentina to fight the strong monetary inflation, which the nation has been facing for years despite being one of the main economies in Latin America.

Mallers in fact belongs to the Bitcoin Bull as Saylor, who claim that Bitcoins thanks to their characteristics will defeat the inflation of other fiat currencies. Mallers himself stated that Bitcoins are the only global monetary network accessible to all and with Strike without transaction fees.

Zap’s CEO went on to reveal his expansion plans in Latin America with Strike expected to arrive in other countries soon as well.

According to its creator, the app should also have the merit di favor cryptocurrencies as a trading currency and purchase for daily use and not only in the perspective of using Bitcoin as a store of value equal to gold.

Yet, in spite of this warning that heralded and provided for the launch of the app, a week ago some newspapers reported the complaints of many new Argentine users according to which Strike’s landing in the country would not have been accompanied by Bitcoin for now.

That is, the app does not allow for now to buy or sell BTC but only the cryptocurrency Tether. This is a stablecoin, that is, a very different cryptocurrency from Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co., whose market value is linked to the inflation of a fiat currency, in the case of Tether it is the US dollar.

Due to their characteristic of being linked to a traditional currency, these currencies present a lower level of volatility on the market, as well as lower risk and rewards.

The USA opens up to cryptocurrencies! New York mayor converts salary into Bitcoin

In the meantime, if the Fed makes the situation of cryptocurrencies in the market complex, comes the announcement of the mayor of New Yorkwhich will convert his salary into Bitcoin.

This is because he identifies cryptocurrencies as the financial future and New York according to him, it has the duty to be, as it always has been, a cutting-edge center in this sense. In short, despite the difficult situation that the cryptocurrencies there is no shortage of new authoritative supporters on the markets.