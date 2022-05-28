Who is Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Peter Ballard in Stranger Things | Biography | Age | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

Jamie Campbell Bower is one of the actors who is part of the fourth season of “stranger things”. His role as Peter Ballard It has generated a great impact for the public that has already seen the first chapters released this Friday, May 27 on Netflix.

The character of the 33-year-old actor plays an important role in this installment. Initially, he is introduced as a kind man who works at “Hawkins Laboratory”. In order to gain the powers from him, Eleven relives the memories of his time there, going back to 1979, where he met Peter.

Before being part of this series, Jamie was already known for his participation in “Twilight” and “Harry Potter”. Here’s what we know about him.

WHO IS JAMIE CAMPBELL?

James Metcalfe Campbell Bower, real name of the actor and singer, was born in London, England. He is the son of Ana Elizabeth, a music manager, and David Bower, who works for the Gibson Guitar Corporation. Therefore, he was always immersed in the music industry.

He attended the private “Bedales School” in Hampshire, later becoming a member of the “National Youth Music Theatre” and the “National Youth Theatre”.

Her first jobs were as a model until Tim Burton gave her the opportunity to appear in one of his movies.

PERSONAL DATA OF JAMIE CAMPBELL

Full name: James Metcalfe Campbell Bower

James Metcalfe Campbell Bower Date of Birth: November 22, 1988

November 22, 1988 Current age: 33 years

33 years Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Nationality: british

british Height: 1.83 (6′0″)

Fortune: 3 million dollars

3 million dollars Instagram: @bowerjamie

HIS CAREER AS AN ACTOR

Jamie Campbell has participated in various films throughout his career, but here we will tell you about some of his best-known roles.

1. ”Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber”

One of his first appearances was in the film by renowned director Tim Burton. His role was secondary, as he played Anthony Hope, a young sailor who saves Benjamin Barker from drowning and aids him in his mission to rescue his daughter Johanna.

Even so, he was able to work alongside great actors such as Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Jamie Campbell Bower in “Sweeny Todd” (Photo: Dreamworks)

2. “The Twilight Saga”

One of his roles that made him more popular was that of Caius, one of the Volturi brothers who confront the Cullen family, standing between Bella and Edward.

His appearance begins in the second film of the saga, when Edward travels to Italy so that the ancestral family kills him. This because he thought that Bella was dead and could not continue living without her.

3. “Harry Potter”

A year after appearing in the story created by Stephanie Meyer, he was invited to make a cameo appearance as a throwback to a young Gellert Grindelwald in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1.”

Later, when the spin off of “Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald” was made, he participated again, but quite briefly.

4. “Shadowhunters”

One of his best-known leading roles was as Jace Wayland in another movie based on a book series. He acted alongside Lily Collins in Cassandra Clare’s interesting demon hunter story.

However, as often happens, the adaptation did not live up to the book, so it was not received very well by viewers. It was planned to make the continuations of “The city of bones”, but these were canceled.

The tattoos on their bodies are runes that give them special abilities (Photo: Constantine Film Productions)

HIS CAREER AS A SINGER

Jamie was a member of the English punk rock band “Counterfeit” from 2015 to 2020.

His first album was released in 2017, but when they broke up, Jamie decided to continue as a solo artist.

YOUR ROMANTIC LIFE

Jamie Campbell was engaged to Bonnie Wright, the actress who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies. They started dating in 2010, but ended their relationship two years later.

Other celebrities he has dated include Lily Collins, Ruby Quilter, and Matilda Lowther.

THE SECRET OF HIS CHARACTER IN “STRANGER THINGS”

Although at first it seems that Peter Ballard is someone ordinary. However, Eleven’s memories reveal that he is actually Henry Creel, the son of Victor Creel and patient zero of Dr. Brenner’s research.

It is he who warns the character played by Millie Bobby Brown to escape and then massacres the rest of the children and workers who were in the institution. Eleven apparently managed to kill Peter in the lab, though it is later revealed that he evolved into Vecna, the monster that has been tormenting Hawkins throughout season 4.