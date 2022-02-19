Who is Jane Campion, the record woman of the Oscar 2022 | The only two-time director nominee

The nominations for 94th edition of the Oscars -which will be delivered March 27th at night in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles– left, as always, several highlights. Two of them stand out above the rest. The first is the record Kenneth Branghthat with the nominations he got for Belfast became the only person to integrate seven different triples in the history of the award the Hollywood Academy, thus surpassing the six of Walt Disney, George Clooney and Alfonso Cuarón.

The second involves the New Zealand director Jane Campionpresent in the Best Direction category for the second time in his career after having won it in 1994 for The piano Lesson. In that “second time” is the key to the matter, because the person in charge of the power of the dog –which led the preference of the voters, with twelve nominations– is the first woman to be twice elected to the Directing quintet.

The list of directors with the most nominations is full of great names in the history of cinema. William Wyler is the comfortable leader, with twelve (of which he won three), followed by Martin Scorsesewith nine (and a trump), and billy wilder (he took one) and steven spielberg (two for their showcases), both with eight. Further down, with seven, are Woody Allen, David Lean and Fred Zinnemann; while Frank Capra and Clarence Brown they are six and Sir Alfred Hitchcockfive.

It is clear that male dominance in this area has been overwhelming. So much so, that until 2020 only five women had achieved a place in that category: Lina Wertmüller by Pasqualino Sevenbeauties (1977), the aforementioned Campion, sofia coppola by lost in tokyo (2003), Kathryn Bigelowthe only one to win it, for live on the edge (2010) and Greta Gerwig by Lady Bird (2018). Last year, for the first time, there were two directors in the quintet, Chloe Zhao by Nomadland and emerald fennell by beautiful revenge. The total reached seven, and the triumph of the director of Chinese origin meant the second statuette for a woman in 93 years of history. Now it’s Campion’s turn to go for the third. Can she?

Who is Jane Campion?

Campion is one of those names that, due to skipping filming and having spent the last decade or so devoted to series, had not been present in the film industry for a long time. She was born in New Zealand, in 1954, the result of the marriage between two artists closely linked to the theater, to the point that they founded a company called New Zealand Players, she tried studying Anthropology at the University of Wellington, but quickly realized that his interest was not in human social dynamics, and he packed his bags for the Chelsea School of Art.

As by 1980 painting, sculptures and plastic arts did not motivate her too much either, she picked up a camera to film a short called tissues. It was such a “liberating” experience, as he told the English newspaper Guardian, who returned to Oceania, this time to Australia, and signed up for the film degree in Sydney. “Before that, I had a lot of energy, but I was lost And I didn’t know how to express it. When I found the challenge of filming something interesting, it was like I found myself,” she recounted.

Just at 35 yearsin 1989, he sat for the first time in the folding chair for a feature film, sweeties, in which an unstable young woman who dreams of being an actress wreaks havoc on those closest to her with her destructive volatility. The following year she steered the destinies of An Angel at My Tablea biopic of the author Janet Frame, who survived childhood poverty, mental illness and imprisonment to become one of New Zealand’s most celebrated writers. It was one of the movies that made the most noise in the venice festival and, although it did not win any award, it caught the attention of critics and the public. It was the prelude to The piano Lesson, which now did allow him to win enormously relevant awards. The Cannes Palme d’Orfor example.

The story about a mute woman who, in the mid-19th century, is sent to New Zealand along with her young daughter and her piano for a arranged marriage with a landowner, but is soon coveted by a local plantation worker, she was a event at the awards season 1994with ten British BAFTA nominations and eight Oscar nominations. In both cases, she was in the directing category: the second woman shortlisted by the Academy. But in front of her, she had Steven Spielberg with that award-winning vacuum cleaner that she was. Schindler’s Listso he had to see how the director of ET appreciated statuettes. At least he had the pleasure of applauding Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin when they prevailed in the acting categories, while she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, taking advantage of the fact that Spielberg was on the lane of adapted scripts.

alone among men

The event of that movie catapulted Campion into the big leaguesbut it also gave a reality check on male dominance in the industry: at the Cannes Film Festival’s 50th anniversary celebration, it was the only woman who had won a Palme d’Or. “When I saw the photos from that night, I immediately thought: ‘This is so bad, very bad.’ And yet they kept saying things like: ‘What can we do if women are not making good movies?’ They also said they just couldn’t include movies just because they were made by women. They were the same old selfish things of all the boys”, he told the English publication. It would take almost three decades for Julia Ducournau became the second director to win the top prize of the French event thanks to Titan.

After The piano Lessonthe New Zealander filmed alone five moviesincluding the adaptation of the book by Henry James portrait of a lady (nineteen ninety six), with Nicole Kidman and John Malkovichand the erotic thriller raw meat (2003), starring meg ryan and Mark Ruffalothe first –and so far only- of his works stoned by critics. After a six-year hiatus to homeschool her daughter, she returned to the ring with Bright Star (2009), centered on the years of romance between the 19th century poet John Keats and Fanny Brawne, and later moved to the universe of series to mount on the shoulder the four seasons of Top of the Lake. He seemed like he was already off the radar of the Academy, until this season he came back with the spike caps with the power of the dog.

Produced and released on the platform Netflixis an oppressive and disturbing story -based on the book of thomas savage written in 1967 – which takes place in the mid-1920s and deals with the relationship between two brothers (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemonsternados as Main and Supporting Actor, respectively) sufficiently opposed to each other so that, before the arrival of one of them with his brand new wife (Kirsten Dunstpresent in the female cast quintet) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPheewho will compete with Plemons) to the family home, the very thin thread that held them together was cut.

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog.

From the silver lion Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival sounded like a staple of Hollywood awards season, but even she wasn’t expecting the awards. twelve nominations. And it is not about items of little relevance: to the interpretive categories are added, among others, Best Film, Adapted Screenplay and, of course, Direction: once again Campion alone among men, although now in a very different context from that of almost three decades ago, with #MeToo as emblem.

“That move meant a lot to a lot of us. It really helped open everyone’s eyes about the systemic abuse that happen and the lack of equality. I think that has changed, that women are emboldened and it’s a great moment for us. I also feel emboldened to do a project like the power of the dogwhich, for a change, has many men. I couldn’t have done it without knowing that there are a lot of women out there filming and exploring female space and any space they want,” she told Los Angeles Times the woman in whom many of these young directors –such as Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sofia Coppola and Julia Ducournau– find a reference, the trace of a possible path.

Campion knows it: “It makes me very happy to be an encouragement for them. I remember when I was in film school and I was just Gillian Armstrong. I was so thankful she was there because I thought, ‘Oh, a woman can do this too.’ It only takes one person to help feel like it’s possible.”