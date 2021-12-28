Who is Jaswant Singh Chail, the 19-year-old who wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth at Christmas

Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was arrested on Christmas Day while trying to raid Windsor Castle. In a video on Snapchat he announced that he wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth.

On Snapchat, a video is circulating of a masked boy armed with a crossbow who, with a distorted voice, announces that he wants to assassinate the Queen Elizabeth. That young man, according to investigators, would be the same one who was arrested on Christmas day while he was trying to enter the armed forces. windsor castle. The video was uploaded among other things a few minutes before the boy’s arrest, Jaswant Singh Chail, 19 years. The Southampton young man was handcuffed and accompanied to a psychiatric hospital. In the video, released yesterday by the tabloid The Sun, we see a hooded man dressed in a black sweatshirt: “I’m sorry for what I did and for what I will do. I will try to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family. This is a revenge. for those who died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race. I am an Indian Sikh, a Sith, I am Darth Janus. ” The first of the two references contained in the video relates to the Amristar or Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On that occasion, an English general gave the order to shoot the crowd that was attending a rally deemed illegal. There were over 300 deaths. The second reference is to Star Wars and the Sith, the characters of the well-known saga created by George Lucas who use the dark side of force. All members of the sect have the title of ‘Darth’

The 19-year-old’s dad: “Something went wrong with our son”

On the British tabloid Daily Mail, the 19-year-old’s father, a director of a Southampton-based IT company, said: “Something went terribly wrong with our son and we’re trying to figure out what. We haven’t had a chance to talk to him, but we’re trying to give him the help he needs. From our point of view, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to solve this problem, but it is not easy. “

Scotland Yard investigations

Scotland Yard investigators confirmed that they are working to verify the content of the video posted on social media. A crossbow, among other things, would have been found in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the royal family are spending the Christmas holidays and where, at the time of the intrusion, they were having breakfast. According to what is learned, the boy was in a daze when he was stopped and handcuffed. The photograph of 19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail was published by the Mirror.