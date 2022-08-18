Who is Jay Shetty? Meet Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant

ads

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hired one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers and life coaches, Jay Shetty, to preside over their upcoming Georgia wedding.

Page Six learned exclusively on Thursday that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, chose the British-born former monk, 34, to wed the Oscar-winning actor, 50, this weekend. end.

Here’s some background on Shetty that might explain why he received the honor after the couple’s secret wedding in Las Vegas in July.

What is he doing in life ? Shetty is an incredibly successful podcaster, author and motivational speaker.Getty Images for The Podcast Aca

Shetty, who is of Indian descent, went to business school in the UK, and while there he met a monk who encouraged him to spend four summers living a lifestyle of Vedic monk in an ashram, which is a monastery in Mumbai. .

After returning to the business world, he eventually caught the eye of media mogul Arianna Huffington, who hired him to produce videos on relationships, wellness, mental health and purpose for the Huffington. Post in New York.

In February 2019, he launched his own podcast called “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”, in which he interviews celebrities and other successful people about what they believe to be their purpose in life.

“I wanted to create a conversation that went beyond the athlete, beyond the celebrity, beyond the personality, the profile, the character, and for me, this essence that everyone has, this truth that everyone has is their purpose,” he said on “The Build Series” in May 2019. “It’s what we’re willing to die for and what we live for. »

In 2020, Shetty published a New York Times bestselling book titled “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” He also has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and is the managing director of the Calm app, according to his Instagram bio.

Is he married? Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in April. Getty Images for Lewis Howes

Shetty is no stranger to marriage, as he himself has been married for over six years. He married his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, in April 2016.

The vegan chef, 32, makes regular appearances on her husband’s podcast, and the couple have also created their own line of tea called Sama Tea.

In a birthday post written in April 2020, Shetty praised his wife for her support throughout her career.

“When I met you 7 years ago I had no plan, money or ideas of what I was going to do, just a lot of passion,” he captioned a photo on Facebook on their wedding day.

“You believed in me, you stayed by my side and you helped me to become a better man thanks to your love, your support and your kindness. We’ve done SO much in the past 4 years, so many changes and so many uncertainties, but you never made me feel like you didn’t trust me or believe in me!

He added: “Thank you for always staying grounded in all circumstances. Thanks for reminding me of what’s really important. Thank you for always being sincere, authentic and authentic in all that you do!

How does he know Lopez and Affleck? Shetty and Lopez have worked together on several occasions. Peacock-TV

In January 2021, Lopez and Shetty collaborated together on an episode of “Coach Conversations,” which is a YouTube series that brings people together to talk about culture, community, and creativity.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer then appeared as a guest on Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in March 2021. She said in the episode, “Everything I do, I want him to have a goal. I want to remind people to own their power. Look your best every moment, even when the cameras aren’t on. »

It seems the couple have been pursuing a friendship ever since. When Lopez was on a press tour for her Hulu movie “Marry Me,” she asked Shetty to officiate the weddings of four couples for the promotion.

The author wrote on Instagram at the time: “It was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and @maluma as wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I’m so grateful to have been able to be a part of them.

Bennifer 2.0’s nuptials aren’t the first high-profile wedding Shetty has performed, however. He also married Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September.

