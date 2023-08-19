Who is Jay-Z the rapper who became an inspiration to the masses in Brooklyn?

Although for many Jay-Z is one of the most prominent rappers globally In his native Brooklyn, this entrepreneur and artist is seen as a local hero.

The most recent testament to his legacy in the region is the Brooklyn Public Library, which has seen an uptick in visits since the opening of ‘The Book of Hov’ exhibit, which traces the singer’s illustrious career.

The exhibit, in addition to the lyrics of his songs that adorn the building’s façade, is a tribute to the career of Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z.

Institution “The greatest collection of Brooklyn Chronicles in the world, and you can’t tell that story without Jay-Z”Library spokeswoman Fritzi Bodenheimer said EFE.

‘The Book of How’ chronicles Jay-Z’s rise from his humble beginnings at Marcy House, a rough 1970s neighborhood in Brooklyn, to stardom in music and later as a notable businessman.

The exhibit gives fans a look at key moments in his life, including a recreation of his baseline studio Portraits of celebrities such as Barack Obama, Rihanna and Warren Buffett.

With 24 Grammys to his name and a net worth of over a billion dollars in 2019, the rapper has not only made his mark in the world of music, Rather, it has made early investments in companies such as Uber, Square and SpaceX. His business acumen is evident in iconic phrases such as “I’m not a businessman, I’m a businessman, man”.

Although his financial success is undeniable, Jay-Z has also emerged as an activist for social justice, reforming the US penal system, education for black youth, or promoting racial diversity in business.

In his 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, he highlighted the power of hip-hop as a “change agent”.

Superstar Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s wife since 2008, has a subtle presence in the exhibition, which undercuts each other’s personalities and accomplishments, yet their influence on each other is undeniable. According to the above agency, he presented himself arm-in-arm at the opening ceremony with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Valeria Castro Valencia

*This content was generated with the help of artificial intelligence based on an EFE article, and reviewed by a journalist and an editor.