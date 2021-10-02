Who is Jennifer Lawrence: biography, filmography and private life of the American actress

Jennifer Lawrence represents one of the actresses who are best known and involved on the big and small screen and who, by virtue of various current events that have directly and indirectly involved her, has acquired great fame from a cinematographic point of view, to the point of being recognized as a from the the most talented actresses from a cinematographic and television point of view. Her contributions, which have allowed her to be recognizable in recent years, are remembered and appreciated by numerous fans of her filmography and by many lovers of American cinema and beyond, who have had the opportunity to observe her from the point of view of large and small. screen. Here, then, is everything you need to know about Jennifer Lawrence, about his biography, his private life, his filmography and the successes he has achieved from a cinematographic point of view.

Biography of Jennifer Lawrence

Born and raised in the neighborhood Indian Hills in Louisville (Kentucky), Jennifer Lawrence is the daughter of Karen Koch and Gary Lawrence, owner of a construction firm; the actress was trained from the television point of view, achieving success in the first television products in which she had the opportunity to participate, such as Detective Monk. The actress, who has always shown a great passion and tendency for acting, was trained within the theatrical context from the age of 14, and then shifted her fundamental interest to cinema and television.

From a personal point of view, the actress dated the English actor Nicholas Hoult, who met on the set of the film X-Men – The Beginning, from 2010 to 2014, and then joined in a relationship with Chris Martin from 2014 to 2015 and, later, even if for a very short time, at director Darren Aronofsky, whom he met on the set of Mother! The turning point, from the point of view of personal relationships, for the actress there was with Cooke Maroney, with which he formalized his engagement in 2019, then getting married with the same in Rhode Island, in a ceremony that saw the participation of great famous actors in the American film scene and, at the same time, great friends of Jennifer Lawrence: Emma Stone, Josh Hutcherson, Bradley Cooper and David O. Russell.

A news story that saw her as a protagonist is the one that concerned her repeated use of Uber when she raised her elbow too much, as reported by some personal investigations that have been conducted about the American actress, and which have seen the actress Oscar Prize to be “Noted among Uber drivers for collapsing in the back seat after an evening of drinking.”

Jennifer Lawrence filmography

There Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography turns out to be fundamental in understanding all the determinations of the American actress, who has had the opportunity to act – starting from 2008, with three film roles – within different realities on the big screen, which have made her famous and particularly popular with many fans.

The films in which Jennifer Lawrence starred

At this point, i film products in which Jennifer Lawrence has starred as part of her career; the following are the films in question:

The Poker House, by Lori Petty (2008)

Garden Party, directed by Jason Freeland (2008)

The Burning Plain (The Burning Plain), directed by Guillermo Arriaga (2008)

Winter’s Bone, by Debra Granik (2010)

Mr. Beaver (The Beaver), directed by Jodie Foster (2011)

Like Crazy, by Drake Doremus (2011)

X-Men – The Beginning (X-Men: First Class), directed by Matthew Vaughn (2011)

Hunger Games (The Hunger Games), directed by Gary Ross (2012)

Hates – House at the End of the Street (House at the End of the Street), directed by Mark Tonderai (2012)

The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook (Silver Linings Playbook), directed by David O. Russell (2012)

The Devil You Know, directed by James Oakley (2013) – cameo

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, directed by Francis Lawrence (2013)

American Hustle (American Hustle), directed by David O. Russell (2013)

X-Men – Days of Future Past (X-Men: Days of Future Past), directed by Bryan Singer (2014)

A mad passion (Serena), directed by Susanne Bier (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), directed by Francis Lawrence (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2), directed by Francis Lawrence (2015)

Joy, directed by David O. Russell (2015)

X-Men – Apocalisse (X-Men: Apocalypse), directed by Bryan Singer (2016)

Passengers, by Morten Tyldum (2016)

Mother! (Mother!), By Darren Aronofsky (2017)

Red Sparrow, directed by Francis Lawrence (2018)

X-Men – Dark Phoenix (Dark Phoenix), directed by Simon Kinberg (2019)

TV series in which Jennifer Lawrence starred

At this point, the Tv series in which Jennifer Lawrence starred, taking part in numerous television projects that have increased his celebrity and television prowess. The TV series in question are the following: