Jennifer Lawrence, an actress by profession, achieved success thanks to the Hunger Games saga. She was also a cheerleader in the past.

Despite the work she decided to do, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar like Best Actress in 2013, he has revealed on several occasions that he is a very person anxious. A very successful actress, Lawrence is appreciated not only for her own performance actors but also for its natural beauty. The success, on a planetary level, for Jennifer it came with the saga Hunger Games in which she took on the role of the protagonist Katniss.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence

Born in 1990, Jennifer Lawrence was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 15th under the sign of Leo. The passion for the world of actingit also does not inherited in the family since the father owns a construction company, while the mother runs a camping for teenagers.

Furthermore, the years of high school represented his formation and above all they outlined the path he would take shortly thereafter. In fact, it was precisely at school that he began to take part in school plays, dedicating himself, with dedication, to different ones shows.

Furthermore, to discover Jennifer’s talent, a talent scout. At the time, however, the actress was only 14 years old and for this reason her mother chose for her to complete her studies first and then to devote herself to her passion. Eventually though, Lawrence moved to Los Angeles with the promise of completing his studies there, between one job and another.

Jennifer’s curriculum is full of experiences and above all of important awards she has received over the years. The success, however, was achieved thanks to the saga of Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence’s private life

It should immediately be noted that the actress in 2019 is married to Cooke Maroney, who in life is not an actor but is involved in art. If you try to look for some photos of them two on social, well you are on the wrong track, since the actress has no account Instagram.

In the past, he also had a long relationship with Nicholas Hoult, actor by profession. The two met on the set of X-Men and their love story lasted four years.

Among the confirmed flirts, there was also the one with Chris Martin, frontman of the Coldplay. Later, in 2016, he dated the director for a year Darren Aronofsky.

Jennifer Lawrence

4 curiosities about Jennifer Lawrence

-During high school he was part of the team of cheerleader.

-When she has time she likes to go back to his home and help your mother manage the campsite.

-Love to keep fit and practice a lot to do it sport and eat healthy.

– She really likes the dark chocolate to 75%.

