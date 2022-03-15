Who is Jennifer Lopez’s sister who decided not to be famous

Precisely on International Women’s Day, Jennifer Lopez He decided to honor women and for this reason, he chose to show himself with the most important women in his life. In this way, she made known who is her sister, Leslie Ann Lopezwho decided not to be famousas well as family images and female friends.

While Lynda is known for being part of the medium, the photograph that attracted the most attention was where the singer is with her two sisters. look at them

Under the emotional caption: “Happy International Women’s Day!!! Each and every day I am inspired by so many talented, amazing and amazing women!” Jennifer Lopez He accompanied several images on his Instagram.

Along the same lines, he added: “We truly make the world go around. From my inspirations in life to my beautiful family and friends… today and every day is your day… we celebrate and honor you.”

The Bronx Diva also included other images of women whom she admires as Rita Moreno, Selena Quintanilla and Barbara Streisand, among others. Netizens quickly reacted with various messages and congratulations such as: “I love you baby. I love you all. Happy Women’s Day to the best of the best”, “Happy International Women’s Day! I want to thank you for being a great inspiration and motivation”; “They are all beautiful”, among many more.

Jennifer Lopez’s sister who is not famous

Is named Leslie Ann Lopez and is the firstborn of the family of Jennifer Lopez. Since her, she has always tried to go unnoticed, and unlike her other 2 sisters, she is the one she decided not to be. famous staying out of the public eye.

He was born in The Bronx, New York, like the singer and has 54 years. Although she is her older sister, little is known about her. She is currently a housewife and an opera singer. Even though she, she somehow shares the same passion for singing as JLo, she is the only one of the 3 sisters who has totally stayed away from the media.

She is married with 2 children, Nick and Brendan Scholl. Of the latter, the Diva del Brox, in July 2017 shared a photo with the following text: “This is Brendan, the second son of my sister Leslie! He was the only one selected to represent his school Global Young Leader Conference in Washington DC and I couldn’t be more proud. Brendan is strong, smart and caring and obviously a leader. Titi Jenn loves you.”

In addition to having shown his nephew, Jennifer Lopez From time to time, she does usually share images with her mother and even with her younger sister, who is also recognized for being a journalist for a famous television network.

However, although it tries to be invisible, this time it was possible to put a face on Leslie Ann Lopezthanks to the diva’s publications on women’s day.

Do you think the 3 sisters are anything alike?