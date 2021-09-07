Who is Jessica Chastain’s husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

The husband from Jessica Chastain is called Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and married the American actress in 2017, after a full five years of relationship. The man, from Bergamo, belongs to the high Italian nobility and is five years younger than the star of Molly’s Game.

Gian Luca was born in Treviso and, according to the sites specialized in heraldry and origins of the surname, the De Preposulos are documented from just before the year 1000, while the surname Passi dates back to the early 1300s, when an ancestor of Jessica’s current husband brought peace between Guelphs and Ghibellines in the Bergamo area.

Loading... Advertisements

The 34-year-old is also a former rugby player at Benetton Rugby, a former Armani PR director and currently works as a manager at Moncler. The husband of the American actress is not part of the star system, but she has many friends in Hollywood such as Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

In an interview with Elle, Jessica Chastain talked about how difficult it is for her to talk about her husband and discuss her feelings publicly: “If I show my love life, the media will only talk about this and no longer about my work as an actress. Even worse when your partner is famous too. Success calls for success and the paparazzi are everywhere. I remember an interview with Jennifer Garner, where she was only asked questions about her motherhood and Ben Affleck. I was shocked. For this reason, for some time, I decided to hang out and fall in love with just ordinary people. Love lasts even longer when you don’t tell it in the papers“.