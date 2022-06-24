Who is Jesús Hernández Alcocer, the man who murdered Yrma Lydya? | Famous
Singer Yrma Lydya, 21, was shot to death for her husband Jesus Hernandez Alcocer the night of Thursday June 23 in a well-known restaurant in Mexico City and tried to flee. According to police reports, the subject, 79, shot him three times. The case was classified as femicide.
Jesús Hernández Alcocer practices law and has been associated with controversial figures in Mexican politics.
The first statements of Jesús Hernández Alcocer
After being detained, he was taken to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, where he testified before elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat that he arrived at the restaurant around 3 in the afternoon, Mexico City local time, to meet with some clients, who left around 4:30, time in which the singer arrived at the place.
According to Hernández Alcocer, they began to argue over “the infidelities of women” and because she constantly “he asked for money”which “I even had a mother”reported the newspaper El Grafico.
In the heat of the marital dispute the man he shot him three times and, according to the newspaper, one of the shots was directed at his face.
A diner identified as Gabriel who was in the restaurant said that the aggressor “offered money to the bank policeman to let him go, but the policemen who arrived took charge of the situation,” he told the newspaper El Universal.
The escort of Jesús Hernández was also arrested and is being investigated because, presumably, he was the one who gave him the weapon.
In his statements he also mentioned that he always carries a weapon for his “safety”. In addition, he said that he has others at home, which would have the necessary permits.
Who is Jesus Hernandez Alcocer?
The 79-year-old man practices as a lawyer, although in 2011 he was accused of usurpation of profession because “it is not titled” according to the complaint AP/PGR/UEIDCSPCAJ/CAJ/MXI/192/2011, reported the newspaper Vanguardia. In the folder it is also pointed out of extortion and influence peddlingdue to the alleged contacts he has in the judiciary.
According to information from columnist Francisco Rodríguez of Political Index, Hernández Alcocer always he carried a golden pistol and went supplier of the Secretary of Security in the six-year term of Felipe Calderón (2006 – 2012), who at that time was in charge of Genaro Garcia Luna, who was arrested on December 9, 2019 in Texas for allegedly receiving bribes from the Sinaloa cartel to help introduce tons of cocaine into the United States. He is currently being held at the Brooklyn Federal Prison.
According to the journalist, Jesús Hernández told the security sector agencies which suppliers they should buy from, thus getting them to disburse 38 billion pesos (almost 2,000 million dollars) “by direct assignment,” he explains in the column.
The alleged murderer of Yrma Lydya claimed to be “protected” by the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) during the term of Calderón Hinojosa.
Jesús Hernández Alcocer was also linked to another character accused of fraud, Onesimo Cepeda, Bishop of Ecatepec, who died on January 31 due to complications from covid-19. He retired in 2012 involved in a controversy of an “alleged simulation of a loan” of 130 million dollars to acquire one of the most valuable art collections in Mexico. Before devoting himself to religion, he was a banker and partner of Carlos Slim, with whom he founded Inbursa financial services.
Hernández Alcocer was also a “political operator” for the businessman Fidel Kuri and partner of the legislator Frederick Doring. He has been linked to other political figures such as Elijah Azar, former president of the High Court of Justice and Ignacio Gilberto Silva Hernandezwith whom he worked at the Attorney General’s Office from 2002 to 2019, reported SDPNoticias.