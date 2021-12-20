who is Joachim Nagel (and why he is aiming at the ECB) – Corriere.it

The appointment of the new president of the Bundesbank Before that, Nagel, 55, had operated on at the Bundesbank for 17 years until 2017 and had had a brief stint at the German public development bank KfW. Weidmann resigned in October, shortly after the last general election, ahead of the end of his third term. By then it became clear that Scholz, the Social Democratic leader who won the September elections, was going to have the opportunity to appoint a new president of the Bundesbank that he belonged to his party. And Nagel is actually a member of the SPD.



(In) dependence on political power Moreover, this is one of the paradoxes of the country that more than any other preaches the independence of central bankers from political power: in Italy, France, Great Britain or the United States it never happens that the membership of the party or the political area of ​​the premier or the president are prerequisites for the appointment to the top of the central bank. In Germany however this appears to be a generally accepted principle. Weidmann had been Chancellor Angela Merkel’s economic advisor before being chosen by her for the Bundesbank summit. AND in October Weidmann himself resigned by surprise immediately after the vote at the end of September which brought the CDU, Merkel’s party, into opposition for the first time in 16 years.

A new balance Moreover, it was clear from the beginning of the consultations for the new government that the position of president of the Bundesbank would contribute to the new general balance of power. Scholz had been finance minister in the previous government, that of the grand coalition between the CDU and the SPD and it was known that in the new executive he would have to leave the post to the liberal leader Christian Lindner. The SPD, the first party in parliament, needed to maintain a leading role in economic policy. So the appointment of a Social Democrat to head the central bank it would have favored the search for a new overall structure: Weidmann’s resignation came in this climate and now the outgoing Bundesbank president may be well placed for the succession if indeed, as possible, it comes to the resignation of the current director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

Monetary policy Not much is known about Nagel’s monetary policy stances, because he has never dealt with them publicly himself. At both the Bundesbank and Bri Nagel he managed almost exclusively supervision of financial markets and the banking sector. The FDP, the liberal party that embodies the most conservative wing of the current coalition in economic policy, calls Nagel a stability-oriented Social Democrat. But it is not yet clear whether a fate similar to that of is expected Weidmann, who for a decade often remained in the minority on the Governing Council of the European Central Bank and has lost many battles: on the 2012 shield that ended the euro crisis, on most of the rate-cutting decisions and on most of the decisions on buying programs on the market (including the last one, that of 16 December which reduces the amount of interventions).

The guide of the ECB Surely Nagel appears now the leading candidate to replace Christine Lagarde for the presidency of the ECB, when the latter leaves the hand. More than twenty years after the launch of the euro no German has had the guide yet of the ECB. It would be difficult for any country to refuse a German candidacy the next time a president needs to be appointed.

