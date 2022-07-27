Who is John Cena? From the ring to Fortnite

Dwayne Johnson isn’t the only superstar who took a turn from 180 degrees to his career and went from devoting himself to wrestling to discovering his passion for acting. The same thing happened to John Cena. It became known as WWE professional wrestler before changing the ring for Hollywood, where he has even become a dc comics superhero, Peacemaker. Known by all fans of this universe, John Cena is now topical for a very different reason than his acting skills, and that is that it has just been announced that he will have your own skin in Fortniteavailable very soon.

Fight, music and cinema

He debuted in the world of wrestling in 2002, a field in which he experienced numerous successes, achieving no less than 16 WWE World Titles. Before launching himself into the world of acting, to which he is now dedicated, he also tried his luck in music: in 2005 he published his album You Can’t See Me. It included “The Time Is Now”a song that he used as an entrance for his wrestling matches.

John Cena started working as an actor in 2009. debuted in the movie 12 trapswith Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger in Game of Thronesa series that in a very short time we will see its prequel), which was followed by legendary (2010) or The Reunion (2011). Since 2015 she has acted in many movies: and suddenly you, Parents for unequal, sisters, TheWall, #SexPact, Bumblebee, Playing with fire and until the ninth installment of Fast&Furious.













John Cena at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” as Peacemaker GTRES GTRES/ AP PHOTO/ Chris Pizzello

And then came his joining the dc comics universe. In 2021 it premiered the suicide squadwhere he gave life to Pacifier. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis or Jai Courtney are just some of the names that appear in the film, which marked the first appearance of John Cena as this superhero. It would not be, however, the only time, because he has managed his own series on HBO Max. The first season of The peacemaker It was released this year and it is already confirmed that it will have a second part. Among his upcoming projects are Project X Traction, Argyle Y The Independentt, but before we can see him in Fortnite.